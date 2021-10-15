Liberty County Jail arrest report, Oct. 13, 2021

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Oct. 13, 2021:

  • Perkins, Carl Edward – Motion to Revoke-Burglary of a Building
  • McDaniel, Cason Irwin – Tampering With Government Record
  • Pollard, Cody Benn – Assault Causing Bodily Injury
  • Blevins, Stephen Lee – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Tampering or Fabricating Physical Evidence With Intent to Impair
  • Rocchi, Robert Kelly – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Harris, Joshua Everett – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance (two counts) and Prohibited Weapon
  • Clark, Shawn Garrett – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon (two counts), Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance (two counts) and Prohibited Weapon
  • Collier, Tina – Possession of a Controlled Substance (two counts)
  • Wagers, Cory Matthew – Terroristic Threat Causing Fear of Imminent Serious Bodily Injury
  • Perry, Christopher David – Possession of Controlled Substance
