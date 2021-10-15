Liberty County Jail arrest report, Oct. 13, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Oct. 13, 2021:

Perkins, Carl Edward – Motion to Revoke-Burglary of a Building

McDaniel, Cason Irwin – Tampering With Government Record

Pollard, Cody Benn – Assault Causing Bodily Injury

Blevins, Stephen Lee – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Tampering or Fabricating Physical Evidence With Intent to Impair

Rocchi, Robert Kelly – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Harris, Joshua Everett – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance (two counts) and Prohibited Weapon

Clark, Shawn Garrett – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon (two counts), Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance (two counts) and Prohibited Weapon

Collier, Tina – Possession of a Controlled Substance (two counts)

Wagers, Cory Matthew – Terroristic Threat Causing Fear of Imminent Serious Bodily Injury

Perry, Christopher David – Possession of Controlled Substance

