Cleveland ISD students enjoy good results at TVE

Cleveland ISD students participated at the Trinity Valley Exposition Fair last week with some students placing high in the results.

Preslee Brooks placed fourth in class with her market swine. She also won Grand Champion Fine Arts for her photography and was the fourth place Junior Individual in Livestock Judging.

Her sister, Marlee Brooks, placed third in class with her market swine. Students Alyssa Valdez, Anthony Valdez, Leann Issacks, Collin Pope and Chance Sutton participated in the market swine show, market broilers, market and breeding rabbits, and livestock judging.

“Congratulations to our CISD students from the Plum Grove 4-H and Cleveland FFA who competed in the Trinity Valley Exposition,” said Susan Ard, a spokesperson for the school district.

Marlee Brooks

Preslee Brooks

Preslee Brooks

Preslee Brooks

Anthony Valdez

Marlee Brooks

Alyssa Valdez

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

