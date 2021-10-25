City of Cleveland honors staff of hospitals for response during pandemic

Cleveland Mayor Richard Boyett, City Manager Bobby Pennington and other city officials honored the staffs of Texas Emergency Hospital and Cleveland Emergency Hospital on Oct. 14 by presenting city proclamations at each location.

Thanking the hospitals for “taking the bull by the horns” during the pandemic, Boyett said the healthcare professionals at each location lived up to their calling to serve mankind.

“Everyone has done such a great job. You all are the front line in trying to get this problem solved. I think we are all working on it very hard and I appreciate every one of you,” the mayor said.

Cleveland Emergency Hospital’s Director of Operations Raylene Atkinson accepts a proclamation from Cleveland Mayor Richard Boyett.

Pennington offered remarks after Boyett, calling the hospital staff “the heartbeat of the community.” He praised them for struggling through the hospitals’ dark days when they were closed down by previous owners and later reopened by Emergency Hospital Systems.

“You guys have come a long way with a lot of blood, sweat and tears,” Pennington said.

The presentations started at Texas Emergency Hospital, 300 E. Crockett St., and ended at Cleveland Emergency Hospital, 1017 S. Travis Ave., with a luncheon arranged by Emergency Hospital Systems.

EHS CEO Michael Adkins said the hospitals are continuously striving to improve through added services and upping the level of care.

“Our focus has been to bring healthcare that people can be proud of to the city of Cleveland, to Liberty County, because we realize the importance of people being able to get treatment close to where they live. We want to continue to work and grow,” he said.

Patti Foster, EHS’ chief operating officer, said that part of the hospitals’ successes are the support they receive from the city of Cleveland.

“I just want to say, we just love the city of Cleveland and we love our council, our mayor and our chamber. You have opened up your arms and allowed us to do what we do. We have kind of dispersed the black cloud that was hanging over us,” said Foster.

Pointing toward the TEH staff, she added, “It would not have been possible had it not been for the people standing here right now. They are the face of this organization. From the moment you walk into our hospitals, you are in an environment where people truly want to help you.”

Raylene Atkinson, the director of operations for Cleveland Emergency Hospital, thanks the City of Cleveland for recognizing the hospital with proclamations that were presented on Oct. 14.



Cleveland Mayor Richard Boyett reads the proclamation as City Manager Bobby Pennington looks on.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

