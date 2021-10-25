Cleveland ISD marching band going to State contest

Last Tuesday, Oct. 19, the Cleveland High School Royal Braves Marching Band attended the Region 9 UIL Marching Contest at the Woodforest Bank Stadium in The Woodlands.

They competed against many of the greater Houston area marching bands and several Southeast Texas marching bands. The UIL high school marching band competition is graded by a rubric system and certain standards.

The Royal Braves Band brought home a superior rating from all three judges – three straight 1s! The RBB has achieved this superior rating for more than 50 years.

In achieving this year’s superior rating, it has certified the band to compete on the State level.

On Wednesday, Oct. 27, at 3:30 p.m., the CHS Royal Braves Marching Band will be participating at the first ever State UIL Military Marching Band Contest in Longview, Texas, at Pine Tree High School.

“The State UIL contest will included all qualified Military Marching Bands in the great state of Texas. Congratulations RBB on your superior rating at Region 9 UIL Contest, and good luck at the State UIL Military Contest,” said Cleveland ISD spokesperson Susan Ard in an emailed statement.

