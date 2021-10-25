Liberty County Jail arrest report, Oct. 23, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Oct. 23, 2021:
- Pickett, Lana Carr – Public Intoxication
- Serrano, Erik Moises – Parole Violation
- Ayala, Richard Casimiro – Theft of Property
- Beshears, James Claude – Public Intoxication
- Davis, April Michelle – Public Intoxication
- Lopez, Juan – Public Intoxication
- Gartner, James Curt – Possession of Marijuana and Probation Violation
- Whitaker, Justin Lee – Burglary of a Vehicle, Hold for Chambers County-Burglary of Vehicles, Hold for Chambers County-Theft of a Firearm