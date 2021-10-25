Liberty County Jail arrest report, Oct. 23, 2021

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Oct. 23, 2021:

  • Pickett, Lana Carr – Public Intoxication
  • Serrano, Erik Moises – Parole Violation
  • Ayala, Richard Casimiro – Theft of Property
  • Beshears, James Claude – Public Intoxication
  • Davis, April Michelle – Public Intoxication
  • Lopez, Juan – Public Intoxication
  • Gartner, James Curt – Possession of Marijuana and Probation Violation
  • Whitaker, Justin Lee – Burglary of a Vehicle, Hold for Chambers County-Burglary of Vehicles, Hold for Chambers County-Theft of a Firearm
