Liberty County Jail arrest report, Oct. 23, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Oct. 23, 2021:

Pickett, Lana Carr – Public Intoxication

Serrano, Erik Moises – Parole Violation

Ayala, Richard Casimiro – Theft of Property

Beshears, James Claude – Public Intoxication

Davis, April Michelle – Public Intoxication

Lopez, Juan – Public Intoxication

Gartner, James Curt – Possession of Marijuana and Probation Violation

Whitaker, Justin Lee – Burglary of a Vehicle, Hold for Chambers County-Burglary of Vehicles, Hold for Chambers County-Theft of a Firearm

