Mayors leading the charge for COVID-19 booster shots

The mayors of Liberty County’s three largest cities – Cleveland, Dayton and Liberty – teamed up on Tuesday, Oct. 26, with Texas Emergency Hospital in Cleveland to receive their COVID-19 vaccination booster shots.

“Liberty County is not where it should be regarding vaccinations,” said Liberty Mayor Carl Pickett. “If we can encourage 50 people to get it, then it’s worth it.”

In a spirit of camaraderie, Pickett, Dayton Mayor Caroline Wadzeck and Cleveland Mayor Richard Boyett have worked together throughout the pandemic to encourage people to be vaccinated and take safety precautions to avoid spreading the illness. Boyett said having all three mayors unified and in Cleveland was “historic.”

Dayton Mayor Caroline Wadzeck (seated) visits with Kimberly Dunn, an RN at Texas Emergency Hospital in Cleveland, prior to receiving a booster shot for COVID-19 on Tuesday, Oct. 26.

The shots were administered at the Cleveland hospital, which has served as a vaccine hub throughout the pandemic and now is authorized to offer Moderna and Pfizer vaccinations.

According to TEH, for individuals who received a Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna Covid 19 vaccine, the following groups are eligible for a booster shot at six months or more after their primary series:

65 years and older

Age 18 or older who live in long-term care settings

Age 18 or older who have underlying medial conditions

Age 18 or older who work or live-in high-risk settings

To make it easier for people to receive these booster shots and vaccinations, TEH is no longer requiring appointments. However, if you have received a first dose of the vaccine, you should bring along your vaccination card. You will also need your identification card and insurance card (if applicable).

For more information on the TEH vaccine hub, go online to https://www.emergencyhospitals.care/.

Administrators of Texas Emergency Hospital and the cities of Liberty, Dayton and Cleveland gather for a group photo after the mayors of the three cities received their COVID-19 booster shots on Tuesday, Oct. 26.

Carl Pickett, mayor of Liberty, Texas, is calm as he is injected with a booster shot for COVID-19. Administering the vaccine is RN Kimberly Dunn with Texas Emergency Hospital in Cleveland.

Cleveland Mayor Richard Boyett gets some reassurance from Patti Foster, COO for Texas Emergency Hospital in Cleveland, as he receives a booster shot for COVID-19. Looking on is Liberty Mayor Carl Pickett.

