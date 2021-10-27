Mayors leading the charge for COVID-19 booster shots

The mayors of Liberty County’s three largest cities – Cleveland, Dayton and Liberty – teamed up on Tuesday, Oct. 26, with Texas Emergency Hospital in Cleveland to receive their COVID-19 vaccination booster shots.
“Liberty County is not where it should be regarding vaccinations,” said Liberty Mayor Carl Pickett. “If we can encourage 50 people to get it, then it’s worth it.”
In a spirit of camaraderie, Pickett, Dayton Mayor Caroline Wadzeck and Cleveland Mayor Richard Boyett have worked together throughout the pandemic to encourage people to be vaccinated and take safety precautions to avoid spreading the illness. Boyett said having all three mayors unified and in Cleveland was “historic.”
The shots were administered at the Cleveland hospital, which has served as a vaccine hub throughout the pandemic and now is authorized to offer Moderna and Pfizer vaccinations.
According to TEH, for individuals who received a Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna Covid 19 vaccine, the following groups are eligible for a booster shot at six months or more after their primary series:
- 65 years and older
- Age 18 or older who live in long-term care settings
- Age 18 or older who have underlying medial conditions
- Age 18 or older who work or live-in high-risk settings
To make it easier for people to receive these booster shots and vaccinations, TEH is no longer requiring appointments. However, if you have received a first dose of the vaccine, you should bring along your vaccination card. You will also need your identification card and insurance card (if applicable).
For more information on the TEH vaccine hub, go online to https://www.emergencyhospitals.care/.