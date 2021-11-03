Cleveland HS student released from the hospital day after being hit by vehicle

The Cleveland High School student who was struck by a truck Tuesday morning, Nov. 2, as he walked to school is expected to make a full recovery.

According to Cleveland Police Chief Darrel Broussard, the student, who was airlifted to a Houston-area trauma center following the incident, has already been released from the hospital.

“It appeared to be a low-speed crash, thank goodness,” Broussard said.

The 18-year-old student was hit by a Toyota Tundra pickup at the intersection of Houston St. and Charles Barker Ave. Originally it was thought he had suffered a severe head injury.

The incident serves as a reminder that all motorists need to be mindful when driving in school zones, particularly when warning lights are activated.

“Investigators are still looking into this accident and the elderly driver of the truck is very remorseful this accident even occurred,” Broussard said. “Investigators and patrol officers are still reviewing evidence.”

The crash is still under investigation and charges could be filed pending the outcome of that investigation.

“The area is always congested with pedestrians and students crossing the roadway to get to and from school. There are no sidewalks in this area, which increases the chances of young students walking along the edge of the roadway. Further west on Houston Street last week, an elderly gentleman who was riding his motorized-wheelchair was hit by a passing vehicle,” Broussard said.

Broussard says he plans to continue working with the city and school officials, along with the Texas Department of Transportation and other community stakeholders, on ways to improve safety in school zones.

