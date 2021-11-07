Ronald Lyle Fellows, 82, of Dayton, passed away at his home in Dayton on November 5, 2021. Ron was born September 22, 1939, in Michigan City, Indiana to parents Harry Fellows and Virgilia Lantz Fellows.

Ron had lived in Dayton since 1981 and was a previous resident of Baytown, Texas. He grew up in Michigan City, Indiana. Ron was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Dayton. He was an employee of Austin Industries and had retired in 2004 after 18 years of service. Ron enjoyed bowling, golfing and playing cards with his family. He also was a gardener and enjoyed the outdoors.

Ron was preceded in death by his parents, Harry Fellows and Mickey Wilson, sister Kay Blankenship and son-in-law Luis Marquez. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Carol Fellows; children Kristen Marquez, Renee’ Powell, Barbara Scott and Wayne, Ronald Fellows, Tresa Fellows and John Fellows; grandchildren Derek Powell and Jodie, Taylor Powell and Zak, Kasey Brown and Curtis, Kaylee Sliger and Mitch, Devin Marquez and Samantha Wehmeyer and Tim; numerous great-grandchildren; brothers Daniel Fellows and Harold Fellows; sister Marcella James; numerous nieces and nephews; other relatives and friends.

Services for Mr. Fellows will be 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, November 10, 2021, at First United Methodist Church of Dayton with Rev. Guy Williams officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until service time.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

