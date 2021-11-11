Judy Kay Wood Thompson, 68, of Moss Hill, Texas passed away Sunday, November 7, 2021. She was born in Houston, Texas on November 29, 1952 to parents CJ and Mary Gwendolyn Halbert Wood who preceded her in death along with her son Greg Thompson; brothers Johnny Mack and Darrell Wood; and brothers-in-law Don Burney and George Coleman.

Judy was a loving wife, Momma, Mawmaw, sister and friend. She was naturally nurturing and had a giving spirit. To know her was to love her. She absolutely adored her grandbabies and enjoyed doing many things with them including taking them fishing on the property and attending every sporting event they had. Judy loved her family dearly and will truly be missed.

Judy leaves behind to cherish her memory her beloved husband of 39 years, Gary Thompson; children Jeff Thompson and wife Tammie, Angie Newkirk and husband Trae; grandchildren Brittny King and husband James Kelly, Bethanye Thompson-Noles and husband Connor, Taylor Thompson, Zach Thompson, Kelton Tanner, Zane Drake and wife Maegan, Reed Drake, and Colsyn Newkirk; great-grandchildren Ikey Dean King, Case Kelly King, Levi Noles, Jolee Thompson, and River Drake; sisters Jewel Carter and husband John, Linda Burney, and Aline Coleman; sister-in-law Theresa Wood along with numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends from 5PM – 8PM, Thursday, November 11, 2021 at Allison Funeral Service, Liberty, Texas. Funeral services will take place 12PM, Friday, November 12, 2021 at Allison Funeral Service officiated by Brother John French with internment to follow at Moss Hill Cemetery. Serving the family as pallbearers will be James Kelly King, Zane Drake, Taylor Thompson, Connor Noles, Reed Drake, Zach Thompson, Kelton Tanner, and Colsyn Newkirk. Honorary pallbearer is Ikey Dean King.

