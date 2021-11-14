Cleveland Rotarians selling tickets for annual 4-wheeler drawing

The Cleveland Rotary Club is hosting its annual raffle to raise funds for scholarships for graduating seniors from Cleveland and Tarkington high school and support the Club’s other charitable projects.

Only a limited number of the $20 tickets – 750 – will be sold. Six prize-winning tickets will be drawn at the Club’s noon luncheon on Dec. 15.

While you do not have to be present to win, the taxes for the prizes will be the responsibility of the winners.

The top prize is a 2021 Polaris Sportsman 570 H.O. donated by Austin Bank, Prosperity Bank, Southside Bank, Scott Schuff State Farm Insurance and Pace-Stancil Funeral Home.

The second prize is a $1,000 gift certificate for CBS Furniture. This prize is donated by CBS Furniture.

The third prize is a round of golf for four people at Oakhurst, River Plantation, West Fork. This prize, valued at $750, is donated by David Preisler.

The fourth prize is two tickets to the Jan. 9 game between the Houston Texans and the Tennessee Titans. Donated by First America Homes, this prize is valued at $300.

The fifth prize is a 9mm handgun with a Bill of Rights engraving. Donated by West Smith, this prize is valued at $400.

Finally, the sixth prize is a Stihl MS170 chainsaw donated by Lansdowne Moody. This prize is valued at $200.

Tickets are available at Austin Bank, Southside Bank and Prosperity Bank.

