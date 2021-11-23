Christmas events coming to Liberty County

With Thanksgiving this week, many people are already setting their sights on Christmas. Whether you are already in the holiday mood or are looking for inspiration, there are a few big holiday events taking place across Liberty County this December.

Cleveland

Kicking off the Christmas events is the City of Cleveland with its annual Hometown Christmas, set for the first weekend of December. The event will begin with a shopping extravaganza on Friday, Dec. 3, from noon to 8 p.m., at the Cleveland Community Center. The fun will continue on Saturday, Dec. 4, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., with more shopping opportunities. There will be craft and food vendors, and a kid zone (Dec. 4 only).

The event will wrap up with a lighted downtown Christmas parade that begins just after 6 p.m. Cleveland’s Christmas parade usually has a lot of participation in the community, so there should be plenty of parade entries. For those interested in joining the parade, call 281-592-2395. There is no fee to participate in the parade.

Dayton

The city of Dayton will begin Christmas events on Friday, Dec. 3, from 5 to 9 p.m., with a Cookie Crawl. Downtown businesses are encouraged to decorate their storefronts to compete for Best Decorated Door Contest. If you do not have a storefront and are interested in participating, contact the Dayton Chamber.

On Saturday, Dec. 4, the Spirit of Christmas lighted parade and tree lighting will take place. This event will be held in the downtown area of Dayton, located on the 100 block of Church Street. The parade will start at 6 p.m. and the tree lighting will be at 7:30 p.m. at The Crossroads Plaza, located near City Hall.

People who regularly attend the Dayton Christmas parade will want to note that there is a new parade route this year. The route will begin at Richter Elementary, 90 Cherry Creek Road, and travel east to N. Winfree St. The parade will travel south and turn west on E. Clayton St., then travel to N. Main St., turning once again on Linney St., and then back to N. Winfree St. back to the school.

Before the parade, Christmas shoppers will want to take advantage of the Nutcracker Market, which will be held from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, in downtown Dayton. Local honey, handmade crafts and more will be available for purchase.

For anyone interested in the Dayton parade or other events, call 936-257-2393.

Liberty

On Tuesday, Dec. 7, the City of Liberty and the Liberty County Chamber of Commerce are hosting Country Christmas, which includes a lighted parade and holiday festival.

Food trucks for Country Christmas will open at 5 p.m. and the parade will begin in downtown Liberty at 6 p.m. Holiday entertainment, sponsored by First Liberty National Bank, will begin following the parade.

For more information on Liberty’s Country Christmas, call 936-336-5736.

