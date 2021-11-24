Liberty County Jail arrest report, Nov. 22, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Nov. 22, 2021:
- Cantu, Fernando – Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility and No Driver’s License
- Baggs, Billy Joe – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Hold for Chambers County-Evading Arrest and Hold for Chambers County-Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle
- Campbell, Dustin Ray – Bond Forfeiture-Assault Causing Bodily Injury
- Knight, Johnny Dean – Bond Forfeiture-Burglary of a Building, Bond Forfeiture-Criminal Mischief and Forgery of a Financial Instrument
- Wolford, Jerry Lyndall – Bond Forfeiture-Driving While Intoxicated, third or more, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility and No Driver’s License
- McKeen, Daniel Louis – Assault/Family Violence
- Johns, Angela Marie – Possession of a Controlled Substance