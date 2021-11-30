EMC Scholarship Foundation extends deadlines

The Board of Directors of the East Montgomery County Scholarship Foundation (EMCSF) approved extending the deadline of its $1,600 scholarship to three years past high school graduation for students in East Montgomery County. The scholarship can be used at any public or private college, technical school, or certification program.

Students eligible for the scholarship are those who graduate from New Caney or Splendora school districts or a private school within the boundaries of the East Montgomery County Improvement District (EMCID) and live within the boundaries of the EMCID boundaries and graduate from an any accredited public or private high school, home school program, or receive their GED.

Before the September vote by the Board of Directors, students had 24 months after graduation to use the scholarship; they now have up to 36 months.

A student who graduated or received their GED in May 2019 whose eligibility would have ceased after May 2021 now has through May of 2022 to use the scholarship. 2020 graduates have through 2023; 2021 graduates have through 2024, and so on.

The change in policy came as the Board saw a need to promote educational opportunities for students who may have originally decided against post-secondary education immediately following graduation, only to discover a greater need to attend classes or seek a certification as life circumstances change.

The EMCSF is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit subsidiary of EMCID created to promote the economic, social and cultural development of the area through education.

