Dayton HS students performing ‘High School Musical’

Dayton High School drama teacher Ms. Diane Searcy has been working with her students since late August to prepare for their production of “High School Musical, Jr.” The students have rehearsed many long hours in preparation for their performances.

These students not only include the actors, but also the crew members who work behind the scenes to make production run smoothly. There are approximately 50 Dayton High School students involved with the musical production and all are very excited to perform for their peers and community.

Tickets are now on sale at all lunches and can be purchased for $10. Tickets will also be sold at the door at each performance.

The musical will be performed on Dec. 10 and 11, 2021, at 7 p.m. with a matinee performance on Dec. 11 at 2 p.m. The show lasts about an hour and promises to be a good time for all ages with fun song-filled performances.

The following students are cast in the lead roles, Aaron Sells will play the part of Troy, while Ellie Ellison and Allison Muscanere will play the role of Gabriella. Lillian Herrera and Kassandra LaBove will perform the role of Sharpay. Allen Hair and Jerome Paige are cast as Ryan. Sal Dorado will play Chad, and Deya Magana will play the role of Taylor.

These students along with the remaining cast and crew hope that you will come out and support their efforts and extreme talents as they perform “High School Musical, Jr.” Break a leg!

