Lee College in Baytown offering free tuition to first-time students in Spring 2023

High school graduates and GED recipients who live in the Lee College service area and have never attended Lee College before can attend for free during the Spring 2022 semester as part of the First Time Free at Lee program. Under this program, first-time Lee College students have the opportunity to earn up to 12 semester credit hours with no out-of-pocket cost for tuition, fees or e-books.

“We are excited to be able to offer this opportunity to first-time Lee College students,” said Dr. Lynda Villanueva, president of Lee College. “We are optimistic that this program will offer a ray of hope for people who thought college wasn’t possible because of finances. If you want to achieve a better future, we want to help you accomplish that dream.”

To be eligible, students must have a high school diploma or GED, reside within the Lee College service area, and apply for financial aid at www.studentaid.gov.

Tuition and fees will be paid by student financial aid and Lee College Foundation scholarships first; with the student’s consent, any remaining balance will be paid with CARES Act funding. These are grants, not loans, so students do not have to pay anything back.

“If you have never attended Lee College before, this is a great time to get started on your future,” said Scott Bennett, associate vice president of Student Affairs at Lee College. “Even if you have attended another college in the past, we have a place for you here. Now is your chance to find out what makes Lee College different.”

Lee College serves a geographic area of more than 220,000 residents including Baytown, Mont Belvieu, Anahuac, Crosby, Dayton, Devers, Hardin, Huffman, Hull-Daisetta, Kountze and Liberty. In addition to the main campus and McNair Center located in Baytown and a satellite campus in nearby Liberty, Lee College also offers a diverse range of convenient online courses as well.

Lee College offers more than 100 associate degree and certificate programs, as well as non-credit workforce and community education courses that prepare its diverse student body for advanced higher education, successful entry into the workforce, and a variety of in-demand careers.

Spring classes start January 10, 2022. For more information about the First Time Free at Lee program, go to www.lee.edu/apply/.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

