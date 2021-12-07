Liberty County Jail arrest report, Dec. 5, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Dec. 5, 2021:

Swint, Shaterra Tysha – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Iberra, Jose Adame – Assault Causing Bodily Injury and Interfering With Emergency Request for Assistance

Gonzalez, Perfecto Max – Assault Causing Bodily Injury

Santibanez-Garduno, Rene Jr. – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence

Womack, Karla Raye – Driving While License Invalid, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Violate Promise to Appear and Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity

Beville, Joseph David – Criminal Mischief and Criminal Trespass

