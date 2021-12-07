Liberty County Jail arrest report, Dec. 5, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Dec. 5, 2021:
- Swint, Shaterra Tysha – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Iberra, Jose Adame – Assault Causing Bodily Injury and Interfering With Emergency Request for Assistance
- Gonzalez, Perfecto Max – Assault Causing Bodily Injury
- Santibanez-Garduno, Rene Jr. – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence
- Womack, Karla Raye – Driving While License Invalid, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Violate Promise to Appear and Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity
- Beville, Joseph David – Criminal Mischief and Criminal Trespass