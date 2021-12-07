Liberty County Jail arrest report, Dec. 5, 2021

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Dec. 5, 2021:

  • Swint, Shaterra Tysha – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Iberra, Jose Adame – Assault Causing Bodily Injury and Interfering With Emergency Request for Assistance
  • Gonzalez, Perfecto Max – Assault Causing Bodily Injury
  • Santibanez-Garduno, Rene Jr. – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence
  • Womack, Karla Raye – Driving While License Invalid, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Violate Promise to Appear and Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity
  • Beville, Joseph David – Criminal Mischief and Criminal Trespass
