Wright running for justice of 9th Court of Appeals

Conroe attorney Jay Wright is announcing the filing of his candidacy for Justice of the Appeals, Place 2, in the March 2023 Republican Primary. The office is currently occupied by Charles Kreger who has decided not to run for reelection after nearly 18 years on the bench.

The winner of the primary election will go on to the general election on Nov. 28, 2023, to determine the next Justice for Place 2. His 36-year law practice has included more than 117 appeals cases, more than 140 jury trials and hundreds of non-jury trials including civil law, criminal law, family law, probate law and employment case – each kind of case that is heard by this court of appeals.

Wright says he is running for the position because the pandemic has brought out the worst in big government.

“Schools are denying parental rights and are teaching our children left-wing critical race theory, which goes against the founding principles of America. I want to preserve our constitutional freedoms and make sure they are passed to our children and grandchildren. Our children need to learn that it’s the content of their character that matters – not the color of their skin,” Wright said.

Wright says he supports the originalist philosophy inspired by former Justice Antonin Scalia and by Clarence Thomas, a current justice on the Supreme Court, and wants to serve the people and my profession using his broad-based trial and appellate experience.

Wright has been married to his wife, Beverly, for 33 years. They have four daughters – Laura, Christina, Nancy and Sophie, and one grandson. The couple was born in Corpus Christi and moved to Montgomery County in 2001. He is a former prosecutor with the Nueces County Attorney’s Office serving as Criminal Division chief from 1988 to 1990, and Civil Division chief from 1990 to 1993.

He has been in private practice in Corpus Christi from 1993 to 2001 and in downtown Conroe from 2001 to the present.

Wright received his bachelor of arts degree in political science from Corpus Christi State University, now Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi, and received his doctorate of jurisprudence from the University of Houston Law School in 1985.

For more information on his campaign, go online to https://jaywrightcampaign.com/

