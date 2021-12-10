Splendora HS band makes history at All-Region contest

Splendora High School hosted the Region IX All-Region Band Audition contest on Dec. 6. All schools in the region from 1A to 4A participated for a chance to place in the All-Region Band.

This year, Splendora High School’s marching band broke a district record by placing 31 students into the All-Region Band. Seven of those students were room winners and placed first chair in their instruments out of all of their competition.

Thirty-six band students qualified to advance to 4A Area auditions in January where they will compete for a spot in the highly coveted ATSSB All-State Band with the best musicians in Texas.

“This is the most that we have ever had make the region and area band in our school’s history,” a statement from Splendora ISD reads.

The All-Region band students will perform in concert with all of the best students in the region this Saturday, Dec. 11, at Tarkington High School auditorium at 6 p.m.

The Splendora band students who were named to the All-Region Band are:

Clarice Shavers, Jazzlyn Thomas, Meghan Hardeman, Julio Mayo, Raymond Gonzalez Alvarez, Reid Evans, Scout Guptil, Leonardo Triana, Sydney Taylor, Joshua Miller, Jared Taylor, Noe Landaverde, Carson Holloway, Jasmine Rodriguez Callejas, Emma Bradshaw, Leilani Lopez-Valezquez, Brock Alsobrooks, Jordan Modisette, Jackson Morrow, Ayden Medrano, Diane Bazan, Kimberly Sanchez, Moises Guerrero, Mark Blair, Raimi Lock, Vida Ornelas, Sandy Rodriguez Callejas, Samantha Martinez, Jacob Modisette, Rember Rodriguez, Madalin Callahan, Juan Hernandez, Cristal Salinas, Nicole Sims, Andrea Medrano and Silvana Vargas.

