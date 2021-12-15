Liberty County Republicans have full slate of candidates, Democrats have 2

With Liberty County and Texas continuing to trend “red,” it should come as no surprise that most of the candidates who have filed for public office in the county are Republicans. The deadline to file for office passed this week with only a few last-minute candidates signing up.
Here is the complete list of candidates for the Republican Primary that will take place in March 2022.
County Commissioner, Precinct 4
- Leon Wilson
- Craig McNair
District Clerk
- Delia Sellers
- Miranda Litton Hulvey
Justice of the Peace, Precinct 2
- Pam Smith
- Jimmy Belt
Judge, County Court at Law No. 1
- Tommy Chambers
- Michelle Magnum Merendino
County Judge
- Jay Knight
- Lee Ann Penton Walker
Treasurer
- Kim Harris
County Clerk
- Lee Chambers
Judge, 75th District Court
- Mark Morefield
Surveyor
- Johnny Moorman
County Commissioner, Precinct 2
- Greg Arthur
JP, Precinct 1
- Stephen Hebert
JP, Precinct 3
- Cody Parrish
JP, Precinct 4
- Larry Wilburn
JP, Precinct 5
- Wade Brown
JP, Precinct 6
- Ralph Fuller
Liberty County Republican Party Chair
- Emily Cook
The candidates who filed to run in Democratic Primary are:
JP, Precinct 2
- Ronnie Davis
Liberty County Democratic Party Chair
- Michael Mark