Liberty County Republicans have full slate of candidates, Democrats have 2

With Liberty County and Texas continuing to trend “red,” it should come as no surprise that most of the candidates who have filed for public office in the county are Republicans. The deadline to file for office passed this week with only a few last-minute candidates signing up.

Here is the complete list of candidates for the Republican Primary that will take place in March 2022.

County Commissioner, Precinct 4

Leon Wilson

Craig McNair

District Clerk

Delia Sellers

Miranda Litton Hulvey

Justice of the Peace, Precinct 2

Pam Smith

Jimmy Belt

Judge, County Court at Law No. 1

Tommy Chambers

Michelle Magnum Merendino

County Judge

Jay Knight

Lee Ann Penton Walker

Treasurer

Kim Harris

County Clerk

Lee Chambers

Judge, 75th District Court

Mark Morefield

Surveyor

Johnny Moorman

County Commissioner, Precinct 2

Greg Arthur

JP, Precinct 1

Stephen Hebert

JP, Precinct 3

Cody Parrish

JP, Precinct 4

Larry Wilburn

JP, Precinct 5

Wade Brown

JP, Precinct 6

Ralph Fuller

Liberty County Republican Party Chair

Emily Cook

The candidates who filed to run in Democratic Primary are:

JP, Precinct 2

Ronnie Davis

Liberty County Democratic Party Chair

Michael Mark

