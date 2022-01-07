Cleveland man among 2 arrested after 76-mile chase

A chase in the early morning hours of Friday landed two people behind bars, including a Cleveland man and a Willis woman.

According to the Montgomery County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office, the chase began around 4:45 a.m. near the area of FM 1485 and FM 3083. Pct. 4 deputy constables assisted Splendora Police Department officers with the pursuit of a stolen vehicle out of Cleveland.

“As the pursuit continued further away from the City of Splendora, Pct. 4 assumed the primary role in the pursuit as it entered the City of Conroe,” said Sgt. James Slack in an emailed statement.





The pursuit reportedly continued through Conroe and Willis, along I-45 and SH 105, entering and exiting multiple parking lots along the way, finally making its way south to the Hardy Toll Road, then on to FM 1960.

“Along the way, the occupants of the stolen vehicle threw power tools and hand tools out of the vehicle, in hopes of damaging the pursuing police cars. As the pursuit continued south, Pct. 4 Harris County [deputy constables] and Pct. 4 Harris County [deputy constables] assisted in the pursuit,” Slack said.

Near the intersection of Beltway 8 and Antoine St., the pursued vehicle struck another motorist on the roadway, then continued to flee. Finally near the area of Canino and Airline, the vehicle stopped and the occupants were taken into custody.

“Constable Rowdy Hayden would like to thank the assisting constable offices for helping in the pursuit, blocking off roadways and helping to keep the public safe,” Slack said.

The suspects in the fleeing vehicle are identified as Tyler Biggs, 28, of Cleveland, and Haley Speck, 29, of Willis. Biggs is charged with Evading In a Motor Vehicle and Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle. Speck is charged with Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle.

