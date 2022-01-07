Family Dollar and Dollar Tree ‘combo’ store opening in Batson on Jan. 20

Dollar Tree, Inc. announced on Friday, Jan. 7, its new Family Dollar and Dollar Tree “Combo” store opening in Batson, Texas. The Company’s brand new store format combines Family Dollar’s trusted brands with Dollar Tree’s thrilling offerings in seasonal, party and crafting.

The 10,185 square foot store is scheduled to open on Thursday, Jan. 20, and will be located at 9343 2nd St. in Batson.

In addition to providing everyday low prices and a broad assortment of essential products, the Family Dollar section of the store will offer frozen and refrigerated food, a large selection of pantry goods, beauty and health merchandise, household supplies, basic apparel, baby and toddler necessities, pet food, electronics, toys and home décor.

With more than 4,000 Dollar Tree items, shoppers will discover new treasures every week, including balloons and party supplies, Hallmark greeting cards, seasonal decorations and holiday gifts, DIY crafting essentials, school necessities and much more.

“Shoppers often travel long distances to meet all of their shopping needs, but we are changing that,” said Kayleigh M. Painter, Dollar Tree’s Investor and Media Relations Manager. “Family Dollar and Dollar Tree are teaming up to provide the Batson community with a brand new, close-to-home store experience that offers incredible value on everyday products, as well as the party essentials and seasonal items that Dollar Tree is best known for.”

To save even more, shoppers can instantly receive digital coupons through Family Dollar’s Smart Coupons® program. To access the additional savings, download the Family Dollar mobile app* or create an account online at www.FamilyDollar.com/smart-coupons.

The Combo stores typically employ approximately 10 associates. To apply online, please visit www.FamilyDollar.com/careers.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, a Fortune 200 Company, operated 15,865 stores across 48 states and five Canadian provinces as of July 31, 2021. Stores operate under the brands of Dollar Tree, Family Dollar, and Dollar Tree Canada. To learn more about the Company, visit www.DollarTree.com and www.FamilyDollar.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

