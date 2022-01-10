Liberty family looking for missing man

A Liberty family has growing concerns that their missing relative might be in a manic state after missing his medicines.

Quincy Mixon, 46, of Liberty, was last seen by relatives on Jan. 2. The last conversation they had with him was when he called to say he was stranded on US 59.

“He called a friend on Jan. 3 and said he was stranded, either out of gas or with a tire issue,” said his sister, Gail Heard. “He told her a vehicle was pulling up to help him and hung up.”

Heard believes he got help on the freeway and made his way to another friend’s house in Raywood.

“He is bipolar and schizophrenic. He had no shoes on and no coat on. He is off his meds and believes that people are after him,” Heard said. “He is driving around in that manic state because he has been off his meds for two months. He says the medicines make him feel funny. They make him sleepy, so he stops taking them.”

Heard said her brother is obsessed with his cell phones and carries around at least three different phones.

“He thinks something is wrong with them so he keeps buying a new phone. All of the phones appear to be off or their batteries are dead,” she said.

Mixon has disappeared previously, she added, but never for more than a day or two.

“This is the longest that something like this has ever happened without a phone call or anything. We are worried,” she said.

Mixon is described as a black man, 5-foot 6-inches tall, weighing 130 pounds. He has one tattoo of a microphone on his right shoulder. He is driving a 2000 tan Chevy S-10.

The family has filed a missing persons case with the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office. Anyone with information about the case or to report Mixon’s whereabouts should call 936-336-4500.

