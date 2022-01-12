‘Day of Giving’ created to honor memory of Liberty businessman

January 15 will be known as a Day of Giving in Liberty County in memory of John J. Hebert Sr., a Liberty businessman who died on Oct. 12, 2020.

During the Tuesday, Jan. 11, Liberty County Commissioners Court meeting, County Judge Jay Knight presented a proclamation to Hebert’s descendants, including his daughter, Donna Ramirez, and sons, John Hebert Jr. and Pct. 1 Justice of the Peace Stephen Hebert.

The date for Day of Giving was picked because Jan. 15 was Hebert’s birthday.

An humble man who shunned the spotlight, Hebert was more comfortable working behind the scenes to help numerous organizations in the Liberty County area.

He was the former president of the Liberty Dayton Area Chamber, Liberty Dayton Chamber Citizen of the Year in 1988, East Texas Man of the Year in 1989, Masonic Lodge Community Builder award, Volunteer of the Year for the Texas Council of Child Welfare, Liberty Rotary Club Community Service Award in 1980, Member of Liberty Lions Club since 1972, Lion of the Year in 1980, Past President Liberty Lions Club, Melvin Jones Fellow in 1992, Texas Lions Foundation Fellow, Past Grand Knight – Knights of Columbus, Commissioner Port of Liberty, Texas Workforce Commission Gulf Coast Workforce Development Board, HGAC Aerco Board, Liberty County CPS Treasurer, Bridgehaven Children’s Advocacy Center Board of Directors, and Friends of Scouting Boy Scouts of America. He was also a lifetime member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Liberty.

John Joseph Hebert Sr.

In the Liberty community, he also is known for being a Chevron fuel distributor. He worked in petroleum marketing for more than 60 years.

“John loved working hard, helping others and giving back to his community,” County Judge Jay Knight told the court, reading from the proclamation. “John Hebert’s children – John Jr., Stephen and Donna – are setting a precedent – A Day of Giving. The siblings will give to others from their dad.”

The Hebert family also is encouraging others to give something on this Day of Giving.

“It could be your time, talents, money, help to a struggling family, help to the homeless or even just doing something that uplifts someone with a smile like John’s,” Knight said. “The Commissioners Court of Liberty County, Texas, does hereby proclaim the 15th of January in Liberty County, Texas, as ‘A Day of Giving’ and encourage all citizens to join together to give back to the community in any way that is personally meaningful.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

