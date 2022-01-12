Porter man arrested for multiple felony thefts

A Porter man, James Riley, 40, is facing multiple felony charges after his arrest by the Montgomery County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office. Riley is believed to be responsible for multiple felony thefts throughout the holiday season as well as an aggravated theft that occurred last week.

James Riley

The investigation started back in mid to late December when Pct. 4 deputies, working the Safe Shopper Program, connected a few theft cases together that occurred at local retail stores.

The same suspect struck again on Dec. 30 at the Walmart in New Caney. This time, however, he brandished a knife when confronted by employees at the exit. The suspect fled again, so deputies amped up their investigation.

After digging some more into security footage and witness statements, deputies were able to put a name to the person responsible and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

On Tuesday, Jan. 11, deputy constables arrested Riley for Aggravated Robbery and three counts of Felony Theft. Riley is currently on parole for Possession of a Controlled Substance and on bond for a DWI.





He is also a suspect in multiple Felony Theft cases in several jurisdictions. Riley was booked in and transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

“This arrest is the direct result of textbook policework,” said Montgomery County Pct. 4 Constable Rowdy Hayden. “My guys gathered the evidence, followed up on every lead, then executed an arrest warrant seamlessly. I couldn’t be prouder of them.”

