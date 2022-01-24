Man who allegedly murdered Harris County deputy sought

Harris County Pct. 5 Constable Ted Heap is asking for the public’s help in locating the man identified by Houston Police on Monday afternoon as the suspect in Corporal Charles Galloway’s shooting death.

Oscar Rosales is a 51-year-old Hispanic male who is believed to still be in the Houston area. He is known to change his appearance and should be considered armed and dangerous.

“This is a murderer. This is a ruthless, savage execution,” said Constable Heap. “We will not stop until this individual is apprehended, whether it’s on the federal, state or local level. People are looking right now and will not cease looking until he is apprehended.”

Oscar Rosales is wanted for the murder of a Harris County deputy constable.

Galloway was shot to death after making a traffic stop in the 9100 block of Beechnut early Sunday morning. He was a 12-year veteran who served as a Field Training Officer in Precinct 5’s Toll Road Division.

Police have recovered the vehicle that Rosales was driving at the time of Galloway’s shooting. Two family members have already been arrested and charged with tampering with evidence. There is a $60,000 reward being offered for information leading to Rosales’ arrest.

“Please, if you know something, come forward,” said Constable Heap. “If you won’t do it because it’s what’s right, do it for the money. But let’s get this person off the street.”

If you have any information on Rosales’ whereabouts, Constable Heap asks you to call Crime Stoppers of Houston immediately at 713-222-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.

