Janis Holt announces candidacy for Texas State Representative in HD 18

Former public-school teacher, Silsbee ISD Trustee and small business owner, Janis Holt, is announcing her candidacy to serve the newly-formed Texas House District 18. The district includes Hardin County, Liberty County, San Jacinto County, and a portion of Montgomery County.

Janis lives in Hardin County. A lifelong Republican, she was a delegate to the Republican Precinct, County and State Conventions since 2008 and has been an elected delegate to the National Convention in 2012 and 2016. In addition, Janis is a member of the Texas Republican Party Grassroots Club and has been a Hardin County Precinct Chair and has been an Election Judge. She was also a member of the 2016 Electoral College from Congressional District 36. Janis was awarded the RPT Volunteer of the Year from Senatorial District 3 for 2017. She has also served as Committeewoman from SD 3 on the State Republican Executive Committee. Janis has been a member of the Hardin County Republican Women since 2009.

Janis will bring experience and conservative values to Austin. Her campaign will be focused on issues impacting HD-18 and how she can be effective for the district on day one. She was appointed in December of 2019 by Texas Governor Greg Abbott to serve on the State Commission on Judicial Conduct for a 6-year term.

She was recently elected by her peers to the Executive Committee where she serves as Vice-Chair. Janis and her husband are owners of Hi-Tech Air Purification Systems which provides air purification systems for homes, businesses, and military installations. They also raise Angus cattle on their ranch.

Holt told family and supporters, “I’m excited to announce my candidacy for State Representative in HD-18. I am looking forward to discussing issues facing our district such as increasing property taxes, securing our border, election integrity and protecting the unborn. As a former teacher and member of the Silsbee ISD board of Trustees, I’ve seen first-hand how easy it is for liberal propaganda to sneak into our schools. I’ll fight for our children every day in Austin and here at home. I’ll fight to stop the left’s agenda and protect our children from being taught harmful lessons such as critical race theory.

In the coming weeks, I will be announcing some big endorsements and a meet and greet tour throughout HD 18. I’m looking forward to engaging with our communities to ensure we have the representation we deserve.”

Serving the community has been a life mission for Janis. Before the pandemic, she led the music for a local nursing-home church service once a month. She also leads a team as they feed 250-350 college students at Lamar University in Beaumont.

Janis and her husband have four married children and are the proud grandparents of four granddaughters and one grandson. In her spare time, Janis enjoys making quilts and sewing for her grandchildren.

