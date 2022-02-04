Liberty County Jail arrest report, Feb. 2, 2022

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Feb. 2, 2022:

  • Kibodeaux, Todd Lewis – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • East, Brooklyn Hope – Operation of Vehicle With Expired Registration, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Prohibited Substance/Item in a Correctional Facility and Failure to Identify Fugitive From Justice
  • Bass, James Monroe – Parole Violation
  • Trahan, Kenneth Allen Jr. – Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child-Solicitation
  • Weir, Jaquetta Neikia – Theft of Property
  • Andrade, Jose – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Wardlaw, Robert Justin – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence
  • Wardlaw, Sandra – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence
  • Delgado, Angel – Driving While Intoxicated
  • Stanek, Rebecca Ann – Criminal Trespass
Andrade, Jose
Bass, James Monroe
Delgado, Angel
East, Brooklyn Hope
Kibodeaux, Todd Lewis
Stanek, Rebecca Ann
Trahan, Kenneth Allen Jr.
Wardlaw, Robert Justin
Wardlaw, Sandra
Weir, Jaquetta Neikia

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.