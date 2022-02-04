Liberty County Jail arrest report, Feb. 2, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Feb. 2, 2022:
- Kibodeaux, Todd Lewis – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- East, Brooklyn Hope – Operation of Vehicle With Expired Registration, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Prohibited Substance/Item in a Correctional Facility and Failure to Identify Fugitive From Justice
- Bass, James Monroe – Parole Violation
- Trahan, Kenneth Allen Jr. – Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child-Solicitation
- Weir, Jaquetta Neikia – Theft of Property
- Andrade, Jose – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Wardlaw, Robert Justin – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence
- Wardlaw, Sandra – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence
- Delgado, Angel – Driving While Intoxicated
- Stanek, Rebecca Ann – Criminal Trespass