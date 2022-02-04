Liberty County Jail arrest report, Feb. 2, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Feb. 2, 2022:

Kibodeaux, Todd Lewis – Possession of a Controlled Substance

East, Brooklyn Hope – Operation of Vehicle With Expired Registration, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Prohibited Substance/Item in a Correctional Facility and Failure to Identify Fugitive From Justice

Bass, James Monroe – Parole Violation

Trahan, Kenneth Allen Jr. – Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child-Solicitation

Weir, Jaquetta Neikia – Theft of Property

Andrade, Jose – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Wardlaw, Robert Justin – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence

Wardlaw, Sandra – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence

Delgado, Angel – Driving While Intoxicated

Stanek, Rebecca Ann – Criminal Trespass

