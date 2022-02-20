Broncos host baseball clinic to share love of sport with younger players

Young athletes aspiring to one day be great baseball players joined up with the Dayton Broncos varsity baseball team on Saturday for a baseball clinic. Held on the fields at Dayton High School, the clinic was overseen by Head Baseball Coach Sonny Garcia.

“It was about having the community come out and meet our baseball players. We had about 24 young kids participating and we paired them up with our high school baseball team players,” Garcia said. “After three weeks of practices, the headaches and blood, sweat and tears, it was good for us to enjoy a good time with these kids at the clinic.”

Saturday’s clinic was the first to be hosted by Dayton High School for youths in the community. Garcia vows that it won’t be the last.

Head Baseball Coach Sonny Garcia talks to participants in a baseball clinic held at Dayton High School on Saturday.

“Hopefully in the future we will grow it to include more kids,” he said. “It was a free thing for these kids to come out and enjoy. A lot of times it’s hard to get these young kids away from their video games.”

The varsity team also enjoyed the opportunity to mentor younger players, he added.

“We wanted to host a clinic with the baseball and softball teams but the softball team is in a tournament this week. We will try to grow it next year and include everyone,” Garcia said.

Not all of the participants in the camp were from the Dayton area. Some traveled from the neighboring community of Atascocita for the opportunity to be part of the camp.

Garcia said the Broncos now are looking forward to a game against special-needs athletes that is slated for March 19. Game time and location will be posted as soon as that information is available.

