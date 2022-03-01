Liberty County Election Day returns

It is a tight race between incumbent Leon Wilson and challenger Craig McNair for Pct. 4 commissioner. With all boxes reporting in the Dayton area, Wilson is ahead of McNair by three votes. However, provisional ballots could change the election results. The Liberty County Elections Administration office will meet on Wednesday, March 2, at 10 a.m. to count the 16 provisional ballots.

With the central counting judge, the early ballot board judge and the elections administrator having giving a precursory look at those provisional ballots, only two provisional ballots are expected to count, so the provisional ballots are not likely to change the razor-thin difference between the candidates.

The following are the absentee and early voting numbers and all boxes reporting except for Liberty County. Some state races will be omitted until later tonight in order to provide the local election returns more quickly.

The votes are listed by absentee and early voting/election day/total votes.

REPUBLICAN PRIMARY

State Rep. District 18

Stephen A. Missick – 283 + 231 = 514

Ronnie “Bubba” Tullos – 468 + 464 = 932

Janis Holt – 912 + 609 = 1521

Ernest Bailes – 3,008 + 1759 = 4767

District Judge, 75th Judicial District

Mark Morefield – 3,625 + 2553 = 6353

District Judge, 253 Judicial District

Chap Cain – 3,738 + 2516 = 6254

County Judge

Jay Knight – 3,291 + 2125 = 5416

Lee Ann Penton-Walker – 1,358 + 899 = 2257

Judge, County Court at Law

Tommy Chambers – 3112 + 2040 = 5152

Michelle Mangum-Merendino – 1461 + 972 = 2433

District Clerk

Miranda Litton Hulvey – 1804 + 1298 = 3102

Delia Sellers – 2730 + 1627 = 4357

County Clerk

Lee Haidusek Chambers – 3722 + 2481 = 6203

County Treasurer

Kim Harris – 3799 + 2519 = 6318

County Surveyor

John C. “Johnny” Moorman – 3680 + 2455 = 6135

County Commissioner, Pct. 2

Greg Arthur – 1118 + 880 = 1998

County Commissioner, Pct. 4

Leon Wilson – 702 + 410 = 1112

Craig McNair – 714 + 395 = 1109

Justice of the Peace, Pct. 1

Stephen Hebert – 580 + 308 = 888

Justice of the Peace, Pct. 2

Pamela Smith – 86 + 114 = 200

Jimmy Belt – 147 + 207 = 354

Justice of the Peace, Pct. 3

Cody Parrish – 532 + 389 = 921

Justice of the Peace, Pct. 4

Larry Wilburn – 1500 + 849 = 2349

Justice of the Peace, Pct. 5

Wade Brown – 602 + 484 = 1086

Justice of the Peace, Pct. 6

Ralph Fuller – 559 + 348 = 907

County Chairman

Emily K. Cook – 3753 + 2492 = 6245

DEMOCRATIC PRIMARY

Justice of the Peace, Pct. 2

Ronnie Davis – 35 + 50 = 85

County Chairman

Michael A. Mark – 498 + 356 = 854

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

