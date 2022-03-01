Liberty County Election Day returns

By
bbnewseditor
-

It is a tight race between incumbent Leon Wilson and challenger Craig McNair for Pct. 4 commissioner. With all boxes reporting in the Dayton area, Wilson is ahead of McNair by three votes. However, provisional ballots could change the election results. The Liberty County Elections Administration office will meet on Wednesday, March 2, at 10 a.m. to count the 16 provisional ballots.

With the central counting judge, the early ballot board judge and the elections administrator having giving a precursory look at those provisional ballots, only two provisional ballots are expected to count, so the provisional ballots are not likely to change the razor-thin difference between the candidates.

The following are the absentee and early voting numbers and all boxes reporting except for Liberty County. Some state races will be omitted until later tonight in order to provide the local election returns more quickly.

The votes are listed by absentee and early voting/election day/total votes.

REPUBLICAN PRIMARY

State Rep. District 18

  • Stephen A. Missick – 283 + 231 = 514
  • Ronnie “Bubba” Tullos – 468 + 464 = 932
  • Janis Holt – 912 + 609 = 1521
  • Ernest Bailes – 3,008 + 1759 = 4767

District Judge, 75th Judicial District

  • Mark Morefield – 3,625 + 2553 = 6353

District Judge, 253 Judicial District

  • Chap Cain – 3,738 + 2516 = 6254

County Judge

  • Jay Knight – 3,291 + 2125 = 5416
  • Lee Ann Penton-Walker – 1,358 + 899 = 2257

Judge, County Court at Law

  • Tommy Chambers – 3112 + 2040 = 5152
  • Michelle Mangum-Merendino – 1461 + 972 = 2433

District Clerk

  • Miranda Litton Hulvey – 1804 + 1298 = 3102
  • Delia Sellers – 2730 + 1627 = 4357

County Clerk

  • Lee Haidusek Chambers – 3722 + 2481 = 6203

County Treasurer

  • Kim Harris – 3799 + 2519 = 6318

County Surveyor

  • John C. “Johnny” Moorman – 3680 + 2455 = 6135

County Commissioner, Pct. 2

  • Greg Arthur – 1118 + 880 = 1998

County Commissioner, Pct. 4

  • Leon Wilson – 702 + 410 = 1112
  • Craig McNair – 714 + 395 = 1109

Justice of the Peace, Pct. 1

  • Stephen Hebert – 580 + 308 = 888

Justice of the Peace, Pct. 2

  • Pamela Smith – 86 + 114 = 200
  • Jimmy Belt – 147 + 207 = 354

Justice of the Peace, Pct. 3

  • Cody Parrish – 532 + 389 = 921

Justice of the Peace, Pct. 4

  • Larry Wilburn – 1500 + 849 = 2349

Justice of the Peace, Pct. 5

  • Wade Brown – 602 + 484 = 1086

Justice of the Peace, Pct. 6

  • Ralph Fuller – 559 + 348 = 907

County Chairman

  • Emily K. Cook – 3753 + 2492 = 6245

DEMOCRATIC PRIMARY

Justice of the Peace, Pct. 2

  • Ronnie Davis – 35 + 50 = 85

County Chairman

  • Michael A. Mark – 498 + 356 = 854

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.