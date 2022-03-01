Liberty County Election Day returns

It is a tight race between incumbent Leon Wilson and challenger Craig McNair for Pct. 4 commissioner. With all boxes reporting in the Dayton area, Wilson is ahead of McNair by three votes. However, provisional ballots could change the election results. The Liberty County Elections Administration office will meet on Wednesday, March 2, at 10 a.m. to count the 16 provisional ballots.
With the central counting judge, the early ballot board judge and the elections administrator having giving a precursory look at those provisional ballots, only two provisional ballots are expected to count, so the provisional ballots are not likely to change the razor-thin difference between the candidates.
The following are the absentee and early voting numbers and all boxes reporting except for Liberty County. Some state races will be omitted until later tonight in order to provide the local election returns more quickly.
The votes are listed by absentee and early voting/election day/total votes.
REPUBLICAN PRIMARY
State Rep. District 18
- Stephen A. Missick – 283 + 231 = 514
- Ronnie “Bubba” Tullos – 468 + 464 = 932
- Janis Holt – 912 + 609 = 1521
- Ernest Bailes – 3,008 + 1759 = 4767
District Judge, 75th Judicial District
- Mark Morefield – 3,625 + 2553 = 6353
District Judge, 253 Judicial District
- Chap Cain – 3,738 + 2516 = 6254
County Judge
- Jay Knight – 3,291 + 2125 = 5416
- Lee Ann Penton-Walker – 1,358 + 899 = 2257
Judge, County Court at Law
- Tommy Chambers – 3112 + 2040 = 5152
- Michelle Mangum-Merendino – 1461 + 972 = 2433
District Clerk
- Miranda Litton Hulvey – 1804 + 1298 = 3102
- Delia Sellers – 2730 + 1627 = 4357
County Clerk
- Lee Haidusek Chambers – 3722 + 2481 = 6203
County Treasurer
- Kim Harris – 3799 + 2519 = 6318
County Surveyor
- John C. “Johnny” Moorman – 3680 + 2455 = 6135
County Commissioner, Pct. 2
- Greg Arthur – 1118 + 880 = 1998
County Commissioner, Pct. 4
- Leon Wilson – 702 + 410 = 1112
- Craig McNair – 714 + 395 = 1109
Justice of the Peace, Pct. 1
- Stephen Hebert – 580 + 308 = 888
Justice of the Peace, Pct. 2
- Pamela Smith – 86 + 114 = 200
- Jimmy Belt – 147 + 207 = 354
Justice of the Peace, Pct. 3
- Cody Parrish – 532 + 389 = 921
Justice of the Peace, Pct. 4
- Larry Wilburn – 1500 + 849 = 2349
Justice of the Peace, Pct. 5
- Wade Brown – 602 + 484 = 1086
Justice of the Peace, Pct. 6
- Ralph Fuller – 559 + 348 = 907
County Chairman
- Emily K. Cook – 3753 + 2492 = 6245
DEMOCRATIC PRIMARY
Justice of the Peace, Pct. 2
- Ronnie Davis – 35 + 50 = 85
County Chairman
- Michael A. Mark – 498 + 356 = 854