Gerald Wayne McFarlin, 77, of Nederland, Texas, passed away Wednesday, March 2, 2022, surrounded by family in Port Arthur, Texas. Gerald was born on August 5, 1944, in Port Arthur, Texas. Those who knew and loved him called him Cotton.

Cotton graduated from Stephen F. Austin High School in Port Arthur, Texas. He met the love of his life, Nancy, at a dance at the catholic hall. It was love at first sight. They have been married for 57 years. He was a member of Hillcrest Baptist Church and spent over four decades working in the chemical industry.

The simplest pleasures in life brought great joy to Cotton, like spending time with his family and friends. He loved going to the lake to fish and cooking his girl’s French toast. Cotton loved crawfish boils and listening to good country music. He had an uncanny ability to find a way to dance to any song that played, but he especially enjoyed dancing with his wife, Nancy. His outgoing personality was contagious to everyone he met.

Cotton is preceded in death by his parents, Calvin and Mabel McFarlin; sisters, Elois LeBlanc, Betty Barnett, Elaine Walters and her husband, Harvey Walters; brother, JC McFarlin; nephews, David Walters, Wayne Walters, and Malcolm Shaw. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife, Nancy McFarlin; daughter, Kirstin Hinkle and her husband, Jason Hinkle; son, Kip McFarlin and his wife, Shannon McFarlin; sister, Linda Richard and her husband, Numa Dale Richard; brother, Donald McFarlin and his wife, Terri McFarlin; grandchildren, Maci Truax and her husband, Daren Truax, Makensie Oubre and her husband, Matthew Oubre, Hallee Hinkle, Kinley Teeples and her husband, Michael Teeples; step-grandchildren, Isabelle Williams and Beau Burleson; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Cotton will be honored with a celebration of life on Monday, March 7, 2022, at Hillcrest Baptist Church in Nederland, Texas. Visiting hours are from 11:00 – 1:30 pm, with the service beginning at 1:30 pm. Interment will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park.

Arrangements are under the direction of Pace-Stancil Funeral Home, Dayton, Texas.

