Hall announces candidacy for Cleveland City Council

Rachel Hall is announcing her candidacy for Cleveland City Council Position 4 in the upcoming election to be held on May 7.

“It would be an honor and a privilege to serve the community on city council. I’m not a politician. I’m a person who cares,” Hall explained about her decision to enter the race.

Hall said eight years of experience working as a newspaper journalist taught her the importance of asking the right questions to keep individuals informed by covering local news such as city council meetings, courtrooms, school and church events, community gatherings, and stories about area residents.

“I am grateful for the Constitution of our country and the freedoms it provides, and for the representative government we have at the local, state, and federal levels. I believe in having a governmental body elected by the people and for the people where honesty, accountability, and transparency are commonplace,” said Hall.

According to Hall, Cleveland is a fast-paced growing community with a rich history and a bright future that needs leadership working together toward a long-term vision and short-term goals including addressing infrastructure needs, tax rates, business development, parks and recreation, support for local first responders, and other areas of importance while maintaining transparency and being wise financial stewards of the city budget.

“Cleveland is the place my family and I call home. We are excited to see the growth around town and to serve the community alongside others who are also invested in seeing the city and its residents, visitors, businesses, churches, and schools thrive,” said Hall.

Currently, Hall is a public-school math teacher and has over 10 years experience working in education at a variety of levels. She received her Bachelor’s degree in Interdisciplinary Studies and M.Ed. in Learning and Technology from Western Governor’s University. She is an active member of the Cleveland Lions Club and enjoys participating in service opportunities throughout the city. She and her family attend worship service at Liberty Church.

Follow the campaign page “Rachel Hall for Cleveland City Council Position 4” on Facebook to connect further with Hall.

