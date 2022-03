The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on March 6, 2022:

Maxwell, Jeremy Dean – Criminal Trespass

Zamora, William Travis – Driving While Intoxicated and Possession of Marijuana

Martinez, Juan Carlos – Driving While Intoxicated

Mendez, Jesus Cruz – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence

Bickford, Amber Marie – Hold for Harris County-Revocation of Bond-Forgery

Doss, Donna Darlene – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Failure to Appear

Bickford, Amber Marie Doss, Donna Darlene Martinez, Juan Carlos Maxwell, Jeremy Dean Mendez, Jesus Cruz Zamora, William Travis

Share this: Twitter

Facebook