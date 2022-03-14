TxDOT hosting public meetings regarding UP railroad crossing in Dayton

The TxDOT Beaumont District is hosting a public meeting on March 31, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., at the Dayton Community Center, 801 S. Cleveland St., to gather input on the proposed US 90 at Union Pacific Railroad (UPRR) project located in Dayton. A virtual meeting also will be available for those who are unable to attend the March 31 event.

US 90 is a corridor for traffic from Beaumont to Liberty and Dayton, and northeast Harris County. The purpose of the project is to enhance safety and improve mobility by eliminating the at-grade crossing of US 90 and Union Pacific Railroad.

The virtual meeting will consist of a pre-recorded video presentation including both audio and visual components. In-person attendees will be able to view the same presentation delivered in the virtual public meeting, review hard copies of project materials and ask questions of TxDOT staff.

All interested community members are invited to attend the public meeting. The virtual public meeting will be conducted in English. Persons with special communication or accommodation needs, or who require an interpreter, are encouraged to contact TxDOT Public Information Officer Sarah Dupre at 409-898-5745.

Requests should be made at least three days before the event. For more information or if you do not have internet access, call 409-898-5732. Every reasonable effort will be made to accommodate these needs.

The proposed project would extend for approximately one mile along US 90 at UPRR in Dayton. The project would take place within the existing right of way (ROW) ranging from 128 to 131 feet wide on US 90. The proposed project includes adding a bridge over the existing UPRR to meet the purpose of the project.

In addition to the grade separation (overpass), the proposed project would also include adding U-turns to provide access as well as safety lighting. No additional right of way would be required.

To participate in the virtual meeting, you will need to go online to www.txdot.gov and search “US 90 UPRR” or scan the QR code posted below to access the meeting. The video presentation will be posted by noon on March 31.

All comments about the proposed project must be received by Friday, April 15, and may submitted by sending mail to: TxDOT, Attn: Lisa Collins, P.E., TxDOT Beaumont District, 8350 Eastex Freeway, Beaumont, Texas 77708; going online at www.txdot.gov and search for “US 90 UPRR,” or by emailing bmtprojects@txdot.gov.

Scan this QR Code with the camera of your phone or tablet to easily access the TxDOT link:

