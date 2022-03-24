Liberty County Jail arrest report, March 22, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on March 22, 2022:
- Baggs, Tony Ray – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
- Alexander, Dallas Christian – Sex Abuse of a Child/Continuous: Victim Under 14
- Tenorio, Steven Angelo – Assault/Family Violence
- Aguirre, Raymond David III – Evading Arrest or Detention, Failure to Stop and Render Aid, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Traffic Offense Class C
- Harrison, Ariel Meguel – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence