Liberty County Jail arrest report, March 22, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on March 22, 2022:

Baggs, Tony Ray – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance

Alexander, Dallas Christian – Sex Abuse of a Child/Continuous: Victim Under 14

Tenorio, Steven Angelo – Assault/Family Violence

Aguirre, Raymond David III – Evading Arrest or Detention, Failure to Stop and Render Aid, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Traffic Offense Class C

Harrison, Ariel Meguel – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence

Aguirre, Raymond David III Alexander, Dallas Christian Baggs, Tony Ray Harrison, Ariel Meguel Tenorio, Steven Angelo

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

