Liberty County Jail arrest report, March 22, 2022

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on March 22, 2022:

  • Baggs, Tony Ray – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
  • Alexander, Dallas Christian – Sex Abuse of a Child/Continuous: Victim Under 14
  • Tenorio, Steven Angelo – Assault/Family Violence
  • Aguirre, Raymond David III – Evading Arrest or Detention, Failure to Stop and Render Aid, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Traffic Offense Class C
  • Harrison, Ariel Meguel – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence
