Liberty County Jail arrest report, March 23, 2022

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on March 23, 2022:

  • Breaux, Sloane Mykl – Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle
  • Longoria, Jonathan – Public Intoxication
  • Rees, Zoey Jean Aveah Molina – Speeding, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and No Driver’s License When Unlicensed
  • McGlothlin, Kenneth Earl III – Assault/Family Violence and Evading Arrest or Detention With Previous Conviction
  • Addison, Eric – Probation Violation-Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle and Assault Causing Bodily Injury (no mugshot)
  • Solomon, Erick Demound – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle
  • Porras, Oscar Enrique – Reckless Driving
  • Newton, Ricky Clay – Theft of Property and Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse
  • Dobbs, Spencer Warren – Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity
  • Wright, Gregory Earl – Criminal Trespass
  • Crowder, Sara Joanne – Theft of Property
  • Williams, Christopher Jarodd – Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport and Criminal Mischief
