Liberty County Jail arrest report, March 23, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on March 23, 2022:

Breaux, Sloane Mykl – Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle

Longoria, Jonathan – Public Intoxication

Rees, Zoey Jean Aveah Molina – Speeding, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and No Driver’s License When Unlicensed

McGlothlin, Kenneth Earl III – Assault/Family Violence and Evading Arrest or Detention With Previous Conviction

Addison, Eric – Probation Violation-Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle and Assault Causing Bodily Injury (no mugshot)

Solomon, Erick Demound – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle

Porras, Oscar Enrique – Reckless Driving

Newton, Ricky Clay – Theft of Property and Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse

Dobbs, Spencer Warren – Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity

Wright, Gregory Earl – Criminal Trespass

Crowder, Sara Joanne – Theft of Property

Williams, Christopher Jarodd – Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport and Criminal Mischief

