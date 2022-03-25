Liberty County Jail arrest report, March 23, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on March 23, 2022:
- Breaux, Sloane Mykl – Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle
- Longoria, Jonathan – Public Intoxication
- Rees, Zoey Jean Aveah Molina – Speeding, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and No Driver’s License When Unlicensed
- McGlothlin, Kenneth Earl III – Assault/Family Violence and Evading Arrest or Detention With Previous Conviction
- Addison, Eric – Probation Violation-Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle and Assault Causing Bodily Injury (no mugshot)
- Solomon, Erick Demound – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle
- Porras, Oscar Enrique – Reckless Driving
- Newton, Ricky Clay – Theft of Property and Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse
- Dobbs, Spencer Warren – Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity
- Wright, Gregory Earl – Criminal Trespass
- Crowder, Sara Joanne – Theft of Property
- Williams, Christopher Jarodd – Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport and Criminal Mischief