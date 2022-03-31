Liberty County Jail arrest report, March 29, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on March 29, 2022:

Whiteley, Tommy Gene – Hold for Harris County-Theft from Person (no mugshot)

Peri, Joshua Paul – Driving While Intoxicated/Open Alcohol Container

Bishop, Deni – Tampering/Fabricating Physical Evidence With Intent To Impair and Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance

McAdams, Darren Cavin Sr. – Assault Causing Bodily Injury

Quinton, Samantha Lynn – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Anderson, Arron John – Motion to Revoke-Possession of a Controlled Substance and Motion to Revoke-Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle

Clark, Shawn Garrett – Tampering or Fabricating Physical Evidence With Intent to Impair, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon and Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance

McGraw, John Thomas – Assault of a Peace Officer and Assault/Family Violence (two counts)

