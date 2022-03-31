Liberty County Jail arrest report, March 29, 2022

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on March 29, 2022:

  • Whiteley, Tommy Gene – Hold for Harris County-Theft from Person (no mugshot)
  • Peri, Joshua Paul – Driving While Intoxicated/Open Alcohol Container
  • Bishop, Deni – Tampering/Fabricating Physical Evidence With Intent To Impair and Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
  • McAdams, Darren Cavin Sr. – Assault Causing Bodily Injury
  • Quinton, Samantha Lynn – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Anderson, Arron John – Motion to Revoke-Possession of a Controlled Substance and Motion to Revoke-Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle
  • Clark, Shawn Garrett – Tampering or Fabricating Physical Evidence With Intent to Impair, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon and Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
  • McGraw, John Thomas – Assault of a Peace Officer and Assault/Family Violence (two counts)
