Liberty County Jail arrest report, March 29, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on March 29, 2022:
- Whiteley, Tommy Gene – Hold for Harris County-Theft from Person (no mugshot)
- Peri, Joshua Paul – Driving While Intoxicated/Open Alcohol Container
- Bishop, Deni – Tampering/Fabricating Physical Evidence With Intent To Impair and Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
- McAdams, Darren Cavin Sr. – Assault Causing Bodily Injury
- Quinton, Samantha Lynn – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Anderson, Arron John – Motion to Revoke-Possession of a Controlled Substance and Motion to Revoke-Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle
- Clark, Shawn Garrett – Tampering or Fabricating Physical Evidence With Intent to Impair, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon and Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
- McGraw, John Thomas – Assault of a Peace Officer and Assault/Family Violence (two counts)