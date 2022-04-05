Liberty County marriage licenses for March 2022

The following people were issued marriage licenses by the Liberty County Clerk’s Office during the month of March 2022:

Charles Vernon Whitehead Sr. and Tandy Lucia Ashworth

Luis Daniel Rocha Escareno and Darly Caldera Saldivar

Michael Christopher Chapman and Elizabeth Ann Foster

Jaquelina Torres and Marco Antonio Martinez Garcia

Juan Carlos Barron and Emily Elisabeth Wiggins

Torin Andrew Beavers and Abigail Seawillow Kirby

Dakota Samuel Stone and Liliana Nicole Portillo

Cory Lee Dabney and Tammy Lynn Jones

Wilson Jose Martinez Arias and Vivian Nichole Garcia

Ryan Austin Lewis and Nicole Elizabeth De La Rosa

Michael Robert Krieg and Ana Maria Barrero Sanchez

Tommy Lynn Carter and Courtney Renee Allen Carter

Gregory Albert Kucharczyk and Kathleen Lucille Boudreaux

Yahir Humberto Rodriguez and Crystal Marie Glenn

Joshua Filmore Crowe and Alyshia Blair Prickett

Astello Escobedo Rodolfo and Porfiria Ortiz Flores

David Clark Keene and Debra Elaine Muniz

Peter George and Mary Olive Gustave

Charles David McGregor and Courtney Brooke Scheffler

Ricardo Ramirez Jr. and Maria Guadalupe Rivera Torres

Caroline Mackenzie Bryant and Adam Lloyd Vandeventer

Leroy Edwards III and Kayla Ashley Brantley

Faisal Shah and Jennifer Lynn Penley

Leslie Renee Smith and Jimmy Lee Smith

Candice Campbell Head and Edward Paul Hawthorne III

Jose Angel Del Angel and Kathy Christina Robinson

Jerry Wayne Nugent and Rachael Nicole Matlock

Benjamin Joshua Lytle and Ashley Sherrel O’Quinn

William Kenneth Schultea and Britney Alicia Campbell

Robert Aaron Hannah and Elizabeth Gail Wiley

Ethan Cole Cameron and Patience Murrel Sizemore

Juan Moises Trujillo Jr. and Evelyn Carrasco-Garcia

Jonathan Larkin Sims and Isabel Marie Smart

Joe Edward Harrison IV and Arianna Janelle Ashton

Alex Daryl Barnes and Freddie Chandra Green

Brian Louis Schaefer and Jessica Irene Robinson

Roger Douglas Tenney and Charlotte Rena Cherry

Clair Elizabeth Carouthers and Jarvarus Fontane Williams

James Craig Stewart Jr. and April Dawn Shearer

Chase Anthony Hill and Megan Michelle Hurst

Gary Lee Warren and Ramona Lynn Warren

Emerardo Mendez Mendez and Jasmine Sanchez

Curtis J. Cupples and Crystal M. Green

Dalton James Lagarce and Becki Cheyenne French

Gabriel Alex Cardenas and Leslie Gisselle Quintanilla

Caroline Fernanda Da Silva and Richard Kaleb Duggar

Joshua C. Logan and Marsha R. Utsey

