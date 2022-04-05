Liberty County marriage licenses for March 2022

The following people were issued marriage licenses by the Liberty County Clerk’s Office during the month of March 2022:
- Charles Vernon Whitehead Sr. and Tandy Lucia Ashworth
- Luis Daniel Rocha Escareno and Darly Caldera Saldivar
- Michael Christopher Chapman and Elizabeth Ann Foster
- Jaquelina Torres and Marco Antonio Martinez Garcia
- Juan Carlos Barron and Emily Elisabeth Wiggins
- Torin Andrew Beavers and Abigail Seawillow Kirby
- Dakota Samuel Stone and Liliana Nicole Portillo
- Cory Lee Dabney and Tammy Lynn Jones
- Wilson Jose Martinez Arias and Vivian Nichole Garcia
- Ryan Austin Lewis and Nicole Elizabeth De La Rosa
- Michael Robert Krieg and Ana Maria Barrero Sanchez
- Tommy Lynn Carter and Courtney Renee Allen Carter
- Gregory Albert Kucharczyk and Kathleen Lucille Boudreaux
- Yahir Humberto Rodriguez and Crystal Marie Glenn
- Joshua Filmore Crowe and Alyshia Blair Prickett
- Astello Escobedo Rodolfo and Porfiria Ortiz Flores
- David Clark Keene and Debra Elaine Muniz
- Peter George and Mary Olive Gustave
- Charles David McGregor and Courtney Brooke Scheffler
- Ricardo Ramirez Jr. and Maria Guadalupe Rivera Torres
- Caroline Mackenzie Bryant and Adam Lloyd Vandeventer
- Leroy Edwards III and Kayla Ashley Brantley
- Faisal Shah and Jennifer Lynn Penley
- Leslie Renee Smith and Jimmy Lee Smith
- Candice Campbell Head and Edward Paul Hawthorne III
- Jose Angel Del Angel and Kathy Christina Robinson
- Jerry Wayne Nugent and Rachael Nicole Matlock
- Benjamin Joshua Lytle and Ashley Sherrel O’Quinn
- William Kenneth Schultea and Britney Alicia Campbell
- Robert Aaron Hannah and Elizabeth Gail Wiley
- Ethan Cole Cameron and Patience Murrel Sizemore
- Juan Moises Trujillo Jr. and Evelyn Carrasco-Garcia
- Jonathan Larkin Sims and Isabel Marie Smart
- Joe Edward Harrison IV and Arianna Janelle Ashton
- Alex Daryl Barnes and Freddie Chandra Green
- Brian Louis Schaefer and Jessica Irene Robinson
- Roger Douglas Tenney and Charlotte Rena Cherry
- Clair Elizabeth Carouthers and Jarvarus Fontane Williams
- James Craig Stewart Jr. and April Dawn Shearer
- Chase Anthony Hill and Megan Michelle Hurst
- Gary Lee Warren and Ramona Lynn Warren
- Emerardo Mendez Mendez and Jasmine Sanchez
- Curtis J. Cupples and Crystal M. Green
- Dalton James Lagarce and Becki Cheyenne French
- Gabriel Alex Cardenas and Leslie Gisselle Quintanilla
- Caroline Fernanda Da Silva and Richard Kaleb Duggar
- Joshua C. Logan and Marsha R. Utsey