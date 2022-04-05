Liberty County marriage licenses for March 2022

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were issued marriage licenses by the Liberty County Clerk’s Office during the month of March 2022:

  • Charles Vernon Whitehead Sr. and Tandy Lucia Ashworth
  • Luis Daniel Rocha Escareno and Darly Caldera Saldivar
  • Michael Christopher Chapman and Elizabeth Ann Foster
  • Jaquelina Torres and Marco Antonio Martinez Garcia
  • Juan Carlos Barron and Emily Elisabeth Wiggins
  • Torin Andrew Beavers and Abigail Seawillow Kirby
  • Dakota Samuel Stone and Liliana Nicole Portillo
  • Cory Lee Dabney and Tammy Lynn Jones

  • Wilson Jose Martinez Arias and Vivian Nichole Garcia
  • Ryan Austin Lewis and Nicole Elizabeth De La Rosa
  • Michael Robert Krieg and Ana Maria Barrero Sanchez
  • Tommy Lynn Carter and Courtney Renee Allen Carter
  • Gregory Albert Kucharczyk and Kathleen Lucille Boudreaux
  • Yahir Humberto Rodriguez and Crystal Marie Glenn
  • Joshua Filmore Crowe and Alyshia Blair Prickett
  • Astello Escobedo Rodolfo and Porfiria Ortiz Flores

  • David Clark Keene and Debra Elaine Muniz
  • Peter George and Mary Olive Gustave
  • Charles David McGregor and Courtney Brooke Scheffler
  • Ricardo Ramirez Jr. and Maria Guadalupe Rivera Torres
  • Caroline Mackenzie Bryant and Adam Lloyd Vandeventer
  • Leroy Edwards III and Kayla Ashley Brantley
  • Faisal Shah and Jennifer Lynn Penley
  • Leslie Renee Smith and Jimmy Lee Smith

  • Candice Campbell Head and Edward Paul Hawthorne III
  • Jose Angel Del Angel and Kathy Christina Robinson
  • Jerry Wayne Nugent and Rachael Nicole Matlock
  • Benjamin Joshua Lytle and Ashley Sherrel O’Quinn
  • William Kenneth Schultea and Britney Alicia Campbell
  • Robert Aaron Hannah and Elizabeth Gail Wiley
  • Ethan Cole Cameron and Patience Murrel Sizemore
  • Juan Moises Trujillo Jr. and Evelyn Carrasco-Garcia
  • Jonathan Larkin Sims and Isabel Marie Smart
  • Joe Edward Harrison IV and Arianna Janelle Ashton
  • Alex Daryl Barnes and Freddie Chandra Green
  • Brian Louis Schaefer and Jessica Irene Robinson
  • Roger Douglas Tenney and Charlotte Rena Cherry
  • Clair Elizabeth Carouthers and Jarvarus Fontane Williams
  • James Craig Stewart Jr. and April Dawn Shearer
  • Chase Anthony Hill and Megan Michelle Hurst

  • Gary Lee Warren and Ramona Lynn Warren
  • Emerardo Mendez Mendez and Jasmine Sanchez
  • Curtis J. Cupples and Crystal M. Green
  • Dalton James Lagarce and Becki Cheyenne French
  • Gabriel Alex Cardenas and Leslie Gisselle Quintanilla
  • Caroline Fernanda Da Silva and Richard Kaleb Duggar
  • Joshua C. Logan and Marsha R. Utsey

