Liberty County Jail arrest report, April 25, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on April 25, 2022:

Delverne, Tristan Dean – Failure to Appear and Driving While License Invalid

Chapman, Justin – Probation Violation-Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child

Brewer, Robie Jay – Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle

Polk, Antron – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport, and Hold for Dallas County-Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon

Straughter, Carl Wayne – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Failure to Identify Fugitive/Give False Information, Possession of Marijuana and Parole Violation

McCullars, Brice Montgomery – Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Assault/Family Violence

Daniel, Tiwanna Rochelle – Hold for Montgomery County-Bond Forfeiture-Possession With Intent to Deliver/Manufacture a Controlled Substance

