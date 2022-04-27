Liberty County Jail arrest report, April 25, 2022

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on April 25, 2022:

  • Delverne, Tristan Dean – Failure to Appear and Driving While License Invalid
  • Chapman, Justin – Probation Violation-Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child
  • Brewer, Robie Jay – Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle
  • Polk, Antron – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport, and Hold for Dallas County-Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon
  • Straughter, Carl Wayne – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Failure to Identify Fugitive/Give False Information, Possession of Marijuana and Parole Violation
  • McCullars, Brice Montgomery – Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Assault/Family Violence
  • Daniel, Tiwanna Rochelle – Hold for Montgomery County-Bond Forfeiture-Possession With Intent to Deliver/Manufacture a Controlled Substance
