Liberty County Jail arrest report, April 25, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on April 25, 2022:
- Delverne, Tristan Dean – Failure to Appear and Driving While License Invalid
- Chapman, Justin – Probation Violation-Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child
- Brewer, Robie Jay – Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle
- Polk, Antron – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport, and Hold for Dallas County-Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon
- Straughter, Carl Wayne – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Failure to Identify Fugitive/Give False Information, Possession of Marijuana and Parole Violation
- McCullars, Brice Montgomery – Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Assault/Family Violence
- Daniel, Tiwanna Rochelle – Hold for Montgomery County-Bond Forfeiture-Possession With Intent to Deliver/Manufacture a Controlled Substance