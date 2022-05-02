Dayton HS Skills USA Team excels at State contest

Dayton High School had 13 students qualify for and compete in the Skills USA State competition in Corpus Christi, Texas, in March. One student, junior Anthony Chacon, competed in Automotive and received a “State Excellent” score.

Twelve students competed in the Construction Competition. All received “State Superior,” the highest score possible.

The 12 students are:

Jadyn Houston, 11th grade

Karen Galvan, 12th grade

Nayeli Reyes, 11th grade

Layla Arce, 11th grade

Jaylin Garza, 12th grade

Corey Jones, 11th grade

Cade Hargrave, 11th grade

Thomas Jones, 12th grade

Mason Billings, 12th grade

Jerry Olivares, 11th grade

Jonathan Chiquito, 9th grade

Edgar Silva, 9th grade

These students not only built superior projects but also documented the entire process in a presentation binder that included many time-stamped photographs, a resume, tools, materials, receipts, and a bibliography done in MLA format.

“The students’ binders were a cut above the hundreds of other high schools in the competition. Documentation, proofreading, and editing made all the difference. I am so proud of their hard work and that it was recognized as such,” said Dayton High School teacher and student advisor Trey Ellison.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

