Hardin FFA, ag students enjoy success at Cleveland Livestock Show

This past week Hardin ISD kids competed at the Cleveland Livestock Show.
“Most of these kids have been caring for and raising their projects since last May 2021, and other students have been hard at work building their projects this past school year,” said Ashton McCawley, agriculture science teacher and FFA advisor for Hardin ISD. “We want to congratulate these students on a job well done.”
Out of the Hardin FFA exhibitors, 95 percent participated in the premium auction Friday night and they each had a very successful night selling their animals and projects.
A few highlights from this past week:
- Grand Champion overall Ag Mechanics project (hay trailer) – exhibited by Ryan Harris, Jaden Parrish, and Colby Barrett
- Reserve Champion overall Ag Mechanics project (lowboy trailer) – exhibited by Nadia March and Riley Crawford
- Blue Ribbon (entrance gate) – exhibited by Tyler Wells and Matthew Hughes
- Blue Ribbon (entrance gate) – exhibited by Paul Ray and Landon Lewis
- Red Ribbon (shop table) – exhibited by Riley board and Ricko Denman
- Reserve Champion Individual Project (fly sprayer) – exhibited by Hayden Fisher
- 4th place (bumper for a side-by-side) – exhibited by Tyler Wells in the individual project show
- Grand Champion Senior Craft Project – Matthew Hughes
- Grand Champion Photo – Jacee Parrish
- Jr. Best of Show Photography – Jacee Parrish
- Grand Champion Breeding Hampshire Swine – Georgia Vance
- Reserve Champion Senior Swine Showmanship – Georgia Vance
- Multiple high placing market swine exhibitors
- 3rd overall Broilers – Mallory Fitzgerald
- 4th overall Broilers – Dane Fitzgerald
- Grand Champion Market Lamb – Paige Creel
- Reserve Senior Lamb Showmanship – Paige Creel
- Multiple high placing Heifer and Steer exhibitors
- 2nd place Senior Livestock Judging Team
- 2nd place Junior Livestock Judging Team
- 3rd place Junior Livestock Judging Team
Lastly, the Senior Livestock Judging Team competed at the State level this past Saturday. They placed first within their Area and 68th overall. There were 12 Areas and over 100 top teams competing.