Hardin FFA, ag students enjoy success at Cleveland Livestock Show

This past week Hardin ISD kids competed at the Cleveland Livestock Show.

“Most of these kids have been caring for and raising their projects since last May 2021, and other students have been hard at work building their projects this past school year,” said Ashton McCawley, agriculture science teacher and FFA advisor for Hardin ISD. “We want to congratulate these students on a job well done.”

Out of the Hardin FFA exhibitors, 95 percent participated in the premium auction Friday night and they each had a very successful night selling their animals and projects.

A few highlights from this past week:

Grand Champion overall Ag Mechanics project (hay trailer) – exhibited by Ryan Harris, Jaden Parrish, and Colby Barrett

Reserve Champion overall Ag Mechanics project (lowboy trailer) – exhibited by Nadia March and Riley Crawford

Blue Ribbon (entrance gate) – exhibited by Tyler Wells and Matthew Hughes

Blue Ribbon (entrance gate) – exhibited by Paul Ray and Landon Lewis

Red Ribbon (shop table) – exhibited by Riley board and Ricko Denman

Reserve Champion Individual Project (fly sprayer) – exhibited by Hayden Fisher

4th place (bumper for a side-by-side) – exhibited by Tyler Wells in the individual project show

Grand Champion Senior Craft Project – Matthew Hughes

Grand Champion Photo – Jacee Parrish

Jr. Best of Show Photography – Jacee Parrish

Grand Champion Breeding Hampshire Swine – Georgia Vance

Reserve Champion Senior Swine Showmanship – Georgia Vance

Multiple high placing market swine exhibitors

3rd overall Broilers – Mallory Fitzgerald

4th overall Broilers – Dane Fitzgerald

Grand Champion Market Lamb – Paige Creel

Reserve Senior Lamb Showmanship – Paige Creel

Multiple high placing Heifer and Steer exhibitors

2nd place Senior Livestock Judging Team

2nd place Junior Livestock Judging Team

3rd place Junior Livestock Judging Team

Lastly, the Senior Livestock Judging Team competed at the State level this past Saturday. They placed first within their Area and 68th overall. There were 12 Areas and over 100 top teams competing.

Paige Creel holds her Grand Champion Market Lamb as bidders work their way up to $3,000 at the Cleveland Livestock Show youth auction on Friday, April 29. The lamb sold to Colony Ridge. Jacee Parrish (left) featured a cow in her Grand Champion Junior Photography project for the Cleveland Livestock Show. The Hardin FFA member sold the artwork for $3,750 to Maci Feed Store. Hayden Fisher created a walk-through cow sprayer that fetched her the prize for Reserve Champion Ag Mechanics project at the Cleveland Livestock Show. It sold for $3,500 to Pct. 2 Commissioner Greg Arthur.

