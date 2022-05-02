Liberty County marriage licenses for April 2022

By
Bluebonnet News
-
wedding

The Liberty County Clerk’s Office issued marriage licenses to the following couples during the month of April 2022:

  • Cleve Eugene Cochran and Vanessa Dale Payne
  • Jacob Andrew Gallaga and Valeria Del Rio Guizar
  • Ryan Russell Jasek and Abby Ruth Jones
  • Bradly Eugene Navarro and Mikayla Danelle Williams
  • Jesse Ray Whiteside and Joselyn Marie Gutierrez
  • Jeb Stuart Lewallen and Jessica Faye Croft
  • Joseph Lee Pugh and Rosaly Daunny
  • Fredrick Earl Eugene Davis and Krystal Rydell Smith

  • Michelle Renee Del Campo and Robert Keith Wells
  • Joshua Jordan Leleaux and Tiffany Michelle Dewitt
  • Carson Gregory Juarez and Baylie Drew Owens
  • Warren Tyrone Davie Jr. and Katie Lynn Bellis
  • Jared Kale Prazak and Lydia Elisabeth Serenil
  • Bill Cody Thacker and Shannon Nicole McComb
  • Charles Jason Beitz and Patience Judith Jenkins
  • Michael Dannery Tejeda Cruz and Guadalupe Aranda

  • Devin Micheal Palmer and Marissa Leigh Gill
  • Bernard William Harwig III and Tammy Lynn Norwood
  • Danny Drew Evans Jr. and Kelly Kathleen Weide
  • Tovar Servando Tamez and Jessica Beauty Herrera
  • James Robert Bowen and Rivers Dann Doolan
  • Juan Jose Lopez Guillen and Milla Juana Bautista
  • Larry Everet Wright and Lori Freeman-Mass
  • Justin Ray Green and Ashly Renee Davis

  • Kelly Leann Pratt and John Blaine Morgan
  • Jeffery John Stover and Salem Annette Brzymialkiewicz
  • Mark Wade Dubose Jr. and Sommer Shea Miles
  • Adair William Jeffers and Destiny Breanna Gohl
  • Lonnie Evan McCabe and Christine Mary Davis
  • Colton Dewayne Reynolds and Tabatha Lynn Marsh
  • Thomas Dale Dyess III and Paige Lanette Smith
  • Maury Daniel Hernandez Lopez and Lizbeth Vega Rojo
  • Vallecillo Irrael Betancourt and Zetty Marshall Lawniczak
  • Colton Augusta Pair and Ashlie Nicole Clark
  • Dylan Kade Herring and Kori Michele Chesson
  • Anish Shashikant Prajapati and Tulsiben Anilbha Intwala
  • Morgan Wade Patterson and Bailee Jo Carroll
  • Whitney Mark Wood and Alexis Jones Henry
  • Tommy Gene Felts and Jamie Michelle Boyett
  • Maegan Emiley Mize and John Everett Whitworth Jr.

  • Garay Alfredo Gutierrez and Elizabeth Martinez
  • Jose Joel Martinez Lara and Lili Del Carmen Melgar
  • Nathan Cody Duncan and Megan Nicole Odom
  • John M Hatler and Kimberly D Bleier

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.