Liberty County marriage licenses for April 2022

The Liberty County Clerk’s Office issued marriage licenses to the following couples during the month of April 2022:
- Cleve Eugene Cochran and Vanessa Dale Payne
- Jacob Andrew Gallaga and Valeria Del Rio Guizar
- Ryan Russell Jasek and Abby Ruth Jones
- Bradly Eugene Navarro and Mikayla Danelle Williams
- Jesse Ray Whiteside and Joselyn Marie Gutierrez
- Jeb Stuart Lewallen and Jessica Faye Croft
- Joseph Lee Pugh and Rosaly Daunny
- Fredrick Earl Eugene Davis and Krystal Rydell Smith
- Michelle Renee Del Campo and Robert Keith Wells
- Joshua Jordan Leleaux and Tiffany Michelle Dewitt
- Carson Gregory Juarez and Baylie Drew Owens
- Warren Tyrone Davie Jr. and Katie Lynn Bellis
- Jared Kale Prazak and Lydia Elisabeth Serenil
- Bill Cody Thacker and Shannon Nicole McComb
- Charles Jason Beitz and Patience Judith Jenkins
- Michael Dannery Tejeda Cruz and Guadalupe Aranda
- Devin Micheal Palmer and Marissa Leigh Gill
- Bernard William Harwig III and Tammy Lynn Norwood
- Danny Drew Evans Jr. and Kelly Kathleen Weide
- Tovar Servando Tamez and Jessica Beauty Herrera
- James Robert Bowen and Rivers Dann Doolan
- Juan Jose Lopez Guillen and Milla Juana Bautista
- Larry Everet Wright and Lori Freeman-Mass
- Justin Ray Green and Ashly Renee Davis
- Kelly Leann Pratt and John Blaine Morgan
- Jeffery John Stover and Salem Annette Brzymialkiewicz
- Mark Wade Dubose Jr. and Sommer Shea Miles
- Adair William Jeffers and Destiny Breanna Gohl
- Lonnie Evan McCabe and Christine Mary Davis
- Colton Dewayne Reynolds and Tabatha Lynn Marsh
- Thomas Dale Dyess III and Paige Lanette Smith
- Maury Daniel Hernandez Lopez and Lizbeth Vega Rojo
- Vallecillo Irrael Betancourt and Zetty Marshall Lawniczak
- Colton Augusta Pair and Ashlie Nicole Clark
- Dylan Kade Herring and Kori Michele Chesson
- Anish Shashikant Prajapati and Tulsiben Anilbha Intwala
- Morgan Wade Patterson and Bailee Jo Carroll
- Whitney Mark Wood and Alexis Jones Henry
- Tommy Gene Felts and Jamie Michelle Boyett
- Maegan Emiley Mize and John Everett Whitworth Jr.
- Garay Alfredo Gutierrez and Elizabeth Martinez
- Jose Joel Martinez Lara and Lili Del Carmen Melgar
- Nathan Cody Duncan and Megan Nicole Odom
- John M Hatler and Kimberly D Bleier