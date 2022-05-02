Liberty County marriage licenses for April 2022

The Liberty County Clerk’s Office issued marriage licenses to the following couples during the month of April 2022:

Cleve Eugene Cochran and Vanessa Dale Payne

Jacob Andrew Gallaga and Valeria Del Rio Guizar

Ryan Russell Jasek and Abby Ruth Jones

Bradly Eugene Navarro and Mikayla Danelle Williams

Jesse Ray Whiteside and Joselyn Marie Gutierrez

Jeb Stuart Lewallen and Jessica Faye Croft

Joseph Lee Pugh and Rosaly Daunny

Fredrick Earl Eugene Davis and Krystal Rydell Smith

Michelle Renee Del Campo and Robert Keith Wells

Joshua Jordan Leleaux and Tiffany Michelle Dewitt

Carson Gregory Juarez and Baylie Drew Owens

Warren Tyrone Davie Jr. and Katie Lynn Bellis

Jared Kale Prazak and Lydia Elisabeth Serenil

Bill Cody Thacker and Shannon Nicole McComb

Charles Jason Beitz and Patience Judith Jenkins

Michael Dannery Tejeda Cruz and Guadalupe Aranda

Devin Micheal Palmer and Marissa Leigh Gill

Bernard William Harwig III and Tammy Lynn Norwood

Danny Drew Evans Jr. and Kelly Kathleen Weide

Tovar Servando Tamez and Jessica Beauty Herrera

James Robert Bowen and Rivers Dann Doolan

Juan Jose Lopez Guillen and Milla Juana Bautista

Larry Everet Wright and Lori Freeman-Mass

Justin Ray Green and Ashly Renee Davis

Kelly Leann Pratt and John Blaine Morgan

Jeffery John Stover and Salem Annette Brzymialkiewicz

Mark Wade Dubose Jr. and Sommer Shea Miles

Adair William Jeffers and Destiny Breanna Gohl

Lonnie Evan McCabe and Christine Mary Davis

Colton Dewayne Reynolds and Tabatha Lynn Marsh

Thomas Dale Dyess III and Paige Lanette Smith

Maury Daniel Hernandez Lopez and Lizbeth Vega Rojo

Vallecillo Irrael Betancourt and Zetty Marshall Lawniczak

Colton Augusta Pair and Ashlie Nicole Clark

Dylan Kade Herring and Kori Michele Chesson

Anish Shashikant Prajapati and Tulsiben Anilbha Intwala

Morgan Wade Patterson and Bailee Jo Carroll

Whitney Mark Wood and Alexis Jones Henry

Tommy Gene Felts and Jamie Michelle Boyett

Maegan Emiley Mize and John Everett Whitworth Jr.

Garay Alfredo Gutierrez and Elizabeth Martinez

Jose Joel Martinez Lara and Lili Del Carmen Melgar

Nathan Cody Duncan and Megan Nicole Odom

John M Hatler and Kimberly D Bleier

