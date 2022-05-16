Liberty Knights of Columbus awards scholarship to Stearns

The Liberty Knights of Columbus Council 3201 is pleased to announce the winner of the 2021-2022 school year scholarship recipient as Mr. Seth Stearns.

Stearns is the son of Ray and Danette Stearns of Liberty and is a graduate of Liberty High School. Seth and his family are parishioners of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Liberty, Texas.

The Knights of Columbus is a Catholic fraternal organization founded by Venerable Father Michael McGivney in 1882 in New Haven, Conn., to assist Catholic men and their families that could not find jobs due to anti-Catholic business practices.

Today, the Knights of Columbus is an international organization with 1.9 million members serving others through its principles of Charity, Unity, Fraternity and Patriotism.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

