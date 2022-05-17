Fred Maurice Bonin, 84, of Cleveland, Texas, went to his Heavenly home on Saturday, May 7, 2022. He was born on Friday, April 15, 1938, in Conroe, Texas to William Maurice Bonin and Liliana Gertrude (Yockum) Bonin, both of whom have preceded him in death.

Fred was also preceded in death by his wife, Joyce Bonin, and child, Eddie Bonin, Sr. Left to cherish his memory is his loving grandchildren, Eddie Bonin, Jr., and Jessie Bonin, along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends. Graveside Services will be held at White Oak Cemetery at 2:00 pm.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

