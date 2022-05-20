Cleveland HS students complete phlebotomy course By Bluebonnet News - May 20, 2022 Facebook Twitter Congratulations to the new phlebotomy technicians from Cleveland High School. They can now work in doctor's offices, clinics and hospitals nationwide. Pictured are Duulce Espiritu, Diana Diaz, Sulema Hernandez, Divani Penado, Evamaria Zamora, Videl Velardez, Rubi Lozano, Jazmin Hernandez, David Ramirez, Victor Varos, Ambar Munguia, Wendy Roldan, Lizbet Cardenas and Angelica Perez. Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading...