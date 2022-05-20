Cleveland HS students complete phlebotomy course

By
Bluebonnet News
-
Congratulations to the new phlebotomy technicians from Cleveland High School. They can now work in doctor's offices, clinics and hospitals nationwide. Pictured are Duulce Espiritu, Diana Diaz, Sulema Hernandez, Divani Penado, Evamaria Zamora, Videl Velardez, Rubi Lozano, Jazmin Hernandez, David Ramirez, Victor Varos, Ambar Munguia, Wendy Roldan, Lizbet Cardenas and Angelica Perez.

