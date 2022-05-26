Liberty County Jail arrest report, May 24, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on May 24, 2022:

Hedgcoxe, Steve Richard Jr. – Hold for Chambers County-Possession of a Controlled Substance

Marsh, Reginald Kimble – Criminal Trespass

Amerson, Robert Ernest III – Public Intoxication

West, Michael Ray – Possession of a Controlled Substance

West, Ashton Lyndsay – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance

Watts, Debra Ann – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Tidwell, Kristen Leigh – Forgery of a Government Document/National Instrument/Money/Security (two counts)

Nelton, Alvin Joseph Jr. – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Criminal Mischief, Possession of a Controlled Substance (two counts)

Hines, Nicolas Deshaun – Unlawfully Carrying a Weapon

Amerson, Robert Ernest III Hedgcoxe, Steve Richard Jr. Hines, Nicolas Deshaun Marsh, Reginald Kimble Nelton, Alvin Joseph Jr. Tidwell, Kristen Leigh Watts, Debra Ann West, Ashton Lyndsay West, Michael Ray

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

