Liberty County Jail arrest report, May 24, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on May 24, 2022:
- Hedgcoxe, Steve Richard Jr. – Hold for Chambers County-Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Marsh, Reginald Kimble – Criminal Trespass
- Amerson, Robert Ernest III – Public Intoxication
- West, Michael Ray – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- West, Ashton Lyndsay – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
- Watts, Debra Ann – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Tidwell, Kristen Leigh – Forgery of a Government Document/National Instrument/Money/Security (two counts)
- Nelton, Alvin Joseph Jr. – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Criminal Mischief, Possession of a Controlled Substance (two counts)
- Hines, Nicolas Deshaun – Unlawfully Carrying a Weapon