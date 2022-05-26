Liberty County Jail arrest report, May 24, 2022

By
bbnewseditor
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on May 24, 2022:

  • Hedgcoxe, Steve Richard Jr. – Hold for Chambers County-Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Marsh, Reginald Kimble – Criminal Trespass
  • Amerson, Robert Ernest III – Public Intoxication
  • West, Michael Ray – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • West, Ashton Lyndsay – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
  • Watts, Debra Ann – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Tidwell, Kristen Leigh – Forgery of a Government Document/National Instrument/Money/Security (two counts)
  • Nelton, Alvin Joseph Jr. – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Criminal Mischief, Possession of a Controlled Substance (two counts)
  • Hines, Nicolas Deshaun – Unlawfully Carrying a Weapon
