Twelve Liberty High School graduates have earned $2,500 scholarships from the Liberty Lions Club. They were each presented with their scholarship certificate at an awards ceremony Tuesday night, May 24.

Students receiving the scholarships include:

Natalie Wages

Kaden Nolan

Kennedi Mumphrey

Hannah Orand

Adrienne Trahan

Reagan Williamson

Leah Baters

Sage Drinkard

Hannah Guzman

Eve White

Jordyn Watts

Michelle Hamilton

