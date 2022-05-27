Liberty County Jail arrest report, May 25, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on May 25, 2022:
- Renfro, Brian – Assault/Family Violence
- Maxwell, Raven Lashae – Possession of Marijuana
- Borges, Simon – Driving While Intoxicated and Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport
- Cantu, Alisha – Criminal Trespass
- Ivey, Shelly Lanee – Theft of Property, Expired Driver’s License, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Defective Tail Lamps and No License Plate
- Williams, Heather Alexandra – Burglary of a Habitation