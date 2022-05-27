Liberty County Jail arrest report, May 25, 2022

By
bbnewseditor
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on May 25, 2022:

  • Renfro, Brian – Assault/Family Violence
  • Maxwell, Raven Lashae – Possession of Marijuana
  • Borges, Simon – Driving While Intoxicated and Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport
  • Cantu, Alisha – Criminal Trespass
  • Ivey, Shelly Lanee – Theft of Property, Expired Driver’s License, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Defective Tail Lamps and No License Plate
  • Williams, Heather Alexandra – Burglary of a Habitation
Borges, Simon
Cantu, Alisha
Ivey, Shelly Lanee
Maxwell, Raven Lashae
Renfro, Brian
Williams, Heather Alexandra

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.