Liberty County Jail arrest report, June 3, 2022

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on June 3, 2022:

  • Poole, Raffeal Samuel – Hold for Harkers Heights Police Department-Possession of Marijuana
  • Robinson, Allen Wayne Jr. – Criminal Trespass
  • McMillen, Francis Charles – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Rivera, Freddy Neyib – Capital Murder By Terror Threat
  • Moosebroker, Gurtis Rod – Possession of Child Pornography
  • Hicks, Hailey Michelle – Expired Driver’s License and Assault Causing Bodily Injury
  • Frizzell, Gary Joe – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle
  • Guzman, Jose Jr. – Hold for Harris County-Assault of a Pregnant Woman and Hold for Harris County-Assault/Family Violence
  • Powell, Trevor Lawrence – Possession of a Controlled Substance
