Liberty County Jail arrest report, June 3, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on June 3, 2022:

Poole, Raffeal Samuel – Hold for Harkers Heights Police Department-Possession of Marijuana

Robinson, Allen Wayne Jr. – Criminal Trespass

McMillen, Francis Charles – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Rivera, Freddy Neyib – Capital Murder By Terror Threat

Moosebroker, Gurtis Rod – Possession of Child Pornography

Hicks, Hailey Michelle – Expired Driver’s License and Assault Causing Bodily Injury

Frizzell, Gary Joe – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle

Guzman, Jose Jr. – Hold for Harris County-Assault of a Pregnant Woman and Hold for Harris County-Assault/Family Violence

Powell, Trevor Lawrence – Possession of a Controlled Substance

