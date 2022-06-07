Dayton gun show canceled; City to contract with show promoter

The City of Dayton has canceled its much-anticipated gun show in June due to concerns about the City being liable for any firearms sold at the show.

According to Dayton City Manager Steve Floyd, “Most gun shows these days are hosted by a promoter. Ours was being organized by city staff. For me, I didn’t want the liability being on the City of Dayton with us as the sponsor. I decided we needed to pump the brakes and find a promoter for the show before moving forward.”

Floyd said there is some concern that firearms were being sold by independent gun sellers without the buyers passing a federal firearms background check.

“As it was, you could go in there, rent a booth, and start selling your firearms with no background checks,” he said.

Floyd said the decision to cancel the show was difficult but he feels strongly that it was in the City’s best interest.

“I am a pro-gun person. I am an avid hunter. I want people to be able to obtain firearms legally. I just didn’t want the City to be on the hook for this if something went wrong with a firearm purchased from a show hosted by the City,” he said.

City staff are now scouting for gun show hosts and will announce the future gun show once plans are firmed up. Vendors who planned to attend the June 18-19 gun show will be refunded their fees for booth rental.

