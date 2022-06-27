Bodies found in New Caney died from murder-suicide, authorities say

The two deceased persons whose bodies were found on June 5 in a wooded area near the intersection of Fairway Dr. and Putters Green in New Caney have been positively identified as Magen Madison Leach, 19, of Roman Forest, and Manuel Fuentes, 20, of Porter.

According to a statement from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, evidence at the scene indicates that Fuentes shot and killed Leach before turning the gun on himself. Fuentes and Leach were known to be in a dating relationship.

“There is no evidence that human trafficking was a factor in the deaths of these individuals, and there is no outstanding threat to the public,” the statement reads.

